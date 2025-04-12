Who Is On Bryson DeChambeau’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Manager And More
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most high-profile and successful players of his era, but who are the team members helping to guide his career?
Bryson DeChambeau’s career keeps going from strength to strength. After bursting onto the scene when he claimed low amateur honors at the 2016 Masters, his success shows no sign of slowing.
The American not only has a host of professional victories on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf under his belt, he has also won the US Open twice, while he is a strong contender for a maiden Green Jacket at the 2025 Masters.
Away from the day job, DeChambeau is also proving a hit, with the runaway success of his YouTube channel. That, combined with a unique approach to the game that includes his famed perfectionism, huge hitting off the tee, and fan engagement during tournaments have made him one of golf’s genuine superstars in recent years.
But who are the people behind the scenes making sure everything keeps ticking over? Here are some of the key figures DeChambeau leans on.
Coach - Dana Dahlquist
DeChambeau has had several coaches since turning pro, including Mike Schy and Chris Como, who was instrumental in helping him transform his body during a period when he focused on power to assist his game.
However, in more recent times he has turned to California-based Dana Dahlquist. Per his official website, his mission is to “help players create swings that are functional and repeatable under pressure.”
DeChambeau has certainly passed the test of executing under pressure since linking up with Dahlquist, not least at the 2024 US Open, when his consistency helped him beat Rory McIlroy over the back nine of the final round.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Like DeChambeau, Dahlquist appears to place great importance in the smaller details that can make a big difference. Per Golf Digest, at the halfway stage of that tournament, he used technology to identify an issue with his swing that wouldn’t have been visible with the naked eye. Two days later, he had his second Major title.
Caddie - Gregory Bodine
Nowadays, DeChambeau has Gregory Bodine on his bag, having turned to him in mid-2023, with results soon following.
One notable early success of the partnership was DeChambeu’s incredible 58 on the way to winning LIV Golf Greenbrier. In September 2023, DeChambeau followed it up with victory at LIV Golf Chicago.
The following year, in between Dahlquist helping DeChambeau off the course, it was Bodine alongside him on it as he helped him claim the US Open title.
Agent - Brett Falkoff
DeChambeau’s rise in the game has been rapid since his low amateur performance at the 2016 Masters, and with his success has also come increased marketability.
With agent Brett Falkoff assisting, DeChambeau has secured some lucrative partnerships, including with NetJets, Rolex and Reebok. However, perhaps the most significant deal came when he put pen to paper on his LIV Golf contract, which was reportedly worth around $125m.
When DeChambeau was confirmed as a LIV Golf player, Falkoff felt the move was the perfect fit, saying: "Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing, and it's happening quickly."
With his popularity intact, success on the course continuing and the huge boost to his bank balance, it has undoubtedly been a positive move for the star.
Manager - Connor Olson
DeChambeau’s manager Olson is far more than the man tasked with taking care of his day-to-day affairs.
For example, he has been involved in some crucial pre-round preparation, not least during the 2024 US Open, where DeChambeau explained: "Yeah, I put my golf balls in Epsom salt. I'm lucky enough that Connor, my manager, does that now. I don't have to do it. But essentially we float golf balls in a solution to make sure that the golf ball is not out of balance.”
Following that win, Olson was also there to share a moment of reflection from DeChambeau – and with some words of motivation for the player.
DeChambeau told Claire Rogers on The Scoop podcast:"I remember taking the US Open trophy on the back veranda. Just me and Connor, my manager. And we just sat there, I looked up, I saw the moon. It was a full moon. And I just remember saying, well, I guess that's it. I looked over and it hit me and goes, not it's not. There's a lot more Majors to win out there."
Girlfriend - Lilia Schneider (Unconfirmed)
So, who does DeChambeau share his successes with during his downtime?
While it’s not confirmed, he is rumored to be in a relationship with marketing major Lilia Schneider, who was spotted with him at LIV Golf Chicago in 2022.
A post shared by Lilia Schneider (@lilia_schneider)
A photo posted by on
Like DeChambeau, she has a thriving social media presence and is also a keen golfer.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Produces Back-To-Back 370-Yard Drives As Birdie-Eagle-Birdie Start Lights Up Augusta National
It's safe to say that the four-time Major winner was full of adrenaline at the start of his third round, with McIlroy pounding two drives that measured a total of 740-yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Does Television Commentary Improve The Masters Viewing Experience? I Can Name 5 Different Ways I'd Rather Immerse Myself In The Action
Watching The Masters on TV is an annual tradition for many golfers, but does the commentary improve the experience? I can think of five better alternatives...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Rory McIlroy Produces Back-To-Back 370-Yard Drives As Birdie-Eagle-Birdie Start Lights Up Augusta National
It's safe to say that the four-time Major winner was full of adrenaline at the start of his third round, with McIlroy pounding two drives that measured a total of 740-yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Will Make At The 2025 Masters
The Masters has seen a significant boost in prize money for 2025, with the Green Jacket winner, and his caddie, set to secure large paydays in Georgia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025
A record payout is available at the Augusta National Major - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Stunning Miura Irons Justin Rose Is Using At The Masters
Justin Rose leads the 2025 Masters at the halfway stage, and was spotted using an eye-catching set of Miura irons as he tackled Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is On Rory McIlroy’s Team? Coaches, Caddie, Wife And More
Rory McIlroy is one of the game’s biggest stars, but who are the key figures behind the scenes helping his career soar while he keeps his feet on the ground?
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Augusta National Member Who Is (Sort Of) Playing In The Masters This Weekend
Augusta member Michael McDermott is playing as a scorer this weekend as an odd-number of players made the cut
By Michael Weston Published
-
'I Hit A Couple Buckets Of Balls At My Airbnb Into The Woods' - Nick Dunlap’s Remarkable Admission After Shooting 90 At The Masters
The American bounced back admirably on Friday, but admits to struggling badly with his swing
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch The Masters Round Three: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Start Time For Today's Play
How to watch The Masters on Saturday April 13, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage for Round Three at Augusta National.
By Patrick Fletcher Published