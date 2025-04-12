Who Is On Bryson DeChambeau’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Manager And More

Bryson DeChambeau’s career keeps going from strength to strength. After bursting onto the scene when he claimed low amateur honors at the 2016 Masters, his success shows no sign of slowing.

The American not only has a host of professional victories on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf under his belt, he has also won the US Open twice, while he is a strong contender for a maiden Green Jacket at the 2025 Masters.

Away from the day job, DeChambeau is also proving a hit, with the runaway success of his YouTube channel. That, combined with a unique approach to the game that includes his famed perfectionism, huge hitting off the tee, and fan engagement during tournaments have made him one of golf’s genuine superstars in recent years.

But who are the people behind the scenes making sure everything keeps ticking over? Here are some of the key figures DeChambeau leans on.

Coach - Dana Dahlquist

DeChambeau has had several coaches since turning pro, including Mike Schy and Chris Como, who was instrumental in helping him transform his body during a period when he focused on power to assist his game.

However, in more recent times he has turned to California-based Dana Dahlquist. Per his official website, his mission is to “help players create swings that are functional and repeatable under pressure.”

DeChambeau has certainly passed the test of executing under pressure since linking up with Dahlquist, not least at the 2024 US Open, when his consistency helped him beat Rory McIlroy over the back nine of the final round.

Like DeChambeau, Dahlquist appears to place great importance in the smaller details that can make a big difference. Per Golf Digest, at the halfway stage of that tournament, he used technology to identify an issue with his swing that wouldn’t have been visible with the naked eye. Two days later, he had his second Major title.

Caddie - Gregory Bodine

Nowadays, DeChambeau has Gregory Bodine on his bag, having turned to him in mid-2023, with results soon following.

One notable early success of the partnership was DeChambeu’s incredible 58 on the way to winning LIV Golf Greenbrier. In September 2023, DeChambeau followed it up with victory at LIV Golf Chicago.

The following year, in between Dahlquist helping DeChambeau off the course, it was Bodine alongside him on it as he helped him claim the US Open title.

Agent - Brett Falkoff

DeChambeau’s rise in the game has been rapid since his low amateur performance at the 2016 Masters, and with his success has also come increased marketability.

With agent Brett Falkoff assisting, DeChambeau has secured some lucrative partnerships, including with NetJets, Rolex and Reebok. However, perhaps the most significant deal came when he put pen to paper on his LIV Golf contract, which was reportedly worth around $125m.

When DeChambeau was confirmed as a LIV Golf player, Falkoff felt the move was the perfect fit, saying: "Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing, and it's happening quickly."

With his popularity intact, success on the course continuing and the huge boost to his bank balance, it has undoubtedly been a positive move for the star.

Manager - Connor Olson

DeChambeau’s manager Olson is far more than the man tasked with taking care of his day-to-day affairs.

For example, he has been involved in some crucial pre-round preparation, not least during the 2024 US Open, where DeChambeau explained: "Yeah, I put my golf balls in Epsom salt. I'm lucky enough that Connor, my manager, does that now. I don't have to do it. But essentially we float golf balls in a solution to make sure that the golf ball is not out of balance.”

Following that win, Olson was also there to share a moment of reflection from DeChambeau – and with some words of motivation for the player.

DeChambeau told Claire Rogers on The Scoop podcast:"I remember taking the US Open trophy on the back veranda. Just me and Connor, my manager. And we just sat there, I looked up, I saw the moon. It was a full moon. And I just remember saying, well, I guess that's it. I looked over and it hit me and goes, not it's not. There's a lot more Majors to win out there."

Girlfriend - Lilia Schneider (Unconfirmed)

So, who does DeChambeau share his successes with during his downtime?

While it’s not confirmed, he is rumored to be in a relationship with marketing major Lilia Schneider, who was spotted with him at LIV Golf Chicago in 2022.

Like DeChambeau, she has a thriving social media presence and is also a keen golfer.