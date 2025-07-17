How To Get Get Tickets For The 2026 Open Championship

The Open Championship is one of the most prestigious golfing events within the calendar year.

The world's best travel to the United Kingdom to play some of the toughest and most prestigious golf courses the shores have to offer.

2026 will be no different, as Royal Birkdale will host the 154th Open, marking the tenth time it has hosted the Major.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Located on the coast of north west England, just above the sporting-rich city of Liverpool, the links course last hosted the Open in 2017. There, Jordan Spieth won his third Major title by three-shots over fellow American, Matt Kuchar.

Over the years, Irishman Pádraig Harrington won his second Claret Jug in a row with a winning score of three-over-par in 2008, and Tom Watson won his last of five Opens, around the Merseyside course.

While there is still a year to go until the 154th Open, which takes place between 16th and 19th June, package options are now available for those that wish to attend.

A brand new ticket-inclusive travel incentive, called the Destination Package, will combine any ticket, from Classic to Signature, with tailored accommodation and travel options, pricing from £845 per person.

The most expensive experience for Royal Birkdale is the Signature Package. Guests will have exclusive access to the Clarets hospitality area, which overlooks the 17th green. You will have exclusive access to behind-the-scenes experiences and have a grandstand seat on the 18th green reserved.

Your hospitality experience extends into Dunes House, The Retreat and Links, with prices starting from £2145 per person.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those wanting a cheaper, but still luxurious experience, the Platinum, Premium and Select Packages are all on offer and may be be more suited.

View premium 2026 Open tickets.

The Open ticket ballot

If packages are not the way you want to immerse yourself in your viewing experience then entering the Open ticket ballot to gain general access is the only other way to see who will be the next year's Champion Golfer of the Year in person.

The Open Championship ticket ballot is only available to members of The One Club, a free-to-join membership program that you will need to register with before entering.

Fans can also upgrade to One Club Advantage presented by Mastercard for an enhanced chance of success in the ticket ballot.

It is open to people aged 16 and over, with fans able to apply for up to 4 tickets per day.

The ballot closes at 3.00pm BST, on 25 July, whereafter applications will be reviewed and fans will be contacted in waves throughout August and September. All applicants will be contacted about their ballot outcome by the end of September.

The R&A's “Kids go Free” program allows 16-24 year-olds half-price youth tickets. Both sets of tickets are on offer in the ballot.

Tickets, including all the different packages, are now available via the The Open website.

