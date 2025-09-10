Trump International Doonbeg To Host 2026 Irish Open

The 2026 Irish Open will take place at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, the DP World Tour has confirmed in announcing its new schedule.

The event, which was this year won by Rory McIlroy in dramatic fashion at the K Club, will return to a links course with Doonbeg set to make its DP World Tour debut.

The Greg Norman-designed layout is ranked 48th in Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 courses list and is known for its huge dunes and stunning coastal views.

Doonbeg is regarded as one of Ireland's best links courses

Trump International Golf Links Scotland made its DP World Tour debut last month with the Nexo Championship, which is not yet on the schedule next year. There are currently two events on the schedule yet to be announced, including a 'Middle East Event' in February and a 'European Event' in August.

Another change to the 2026 schedule includes the return of the Catalunya Championship, which has been brought back after Camiral was confirmed as the 2031 Ryder Cup venue.

The DP World Tour will also co-sanction the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship after the Barracuda Championship ended.

Another returning event in 2026 will be the Dubai Invitational, which goes ahead in place of the Team Cup. The inaugural event took place in 2024 when Tommy Fleetwood beat Rory McIlroy to the title.

The Dubai Invitational returns at Dubai Creek

The DP World Tour also announced that the cut-off to retain a full card will be the top 100 next year and not the top 110, while HotelPlanner Tour cards will be reduced from 20 to 15 in 2026 and Q-school cards will also be reduced to the top-15-and-ties from the top-20-and-ties next year.

The 2026 DP World Tour schedule will feature a minimum of 42 Race to Dubai tournaments in 25 different countries and will remain with three distinct phases, beginning with five ‘Global Swings’ followed by the ‘Back 9’, with the season then culminating with the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’ in November.

There will still be five Rolex Series tournaments next year, made up of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.