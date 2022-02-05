Watch: Jordan Spieth Hits One Of The Scariest Shots In Golf At Pebble Beach
The three-time Major champion was faced with a slightly uncomfortable situation during his round on Saturday
A golf professional isn't exactly one of the scariest jobs in the world. However, on Saturday at Pebble Beach, Jordan Spieth proved that there is sometimes some danger involved as he hit his second shot on the 8th hole.
The multiple-time Major champion had been flying during the third round, with two birdies and an eagle over the first seven holes catapulting him up the leaderboard. As he approached the 8th though, the 28-year-old was soon faced with a perilous amount of danger! Watch the video below:
A true cliffhanger starring @JordanSpieth. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jwCtyOwdpPFebruary 5, 2022
After blasting his drive down the middle, his ball would run out of fairway, finishing just inches away from one of Pebble Beach's many severe drops.
Spieth, who has been suffering with a bacterial infection in his stomach, probably wasn't best pleased when he saw his golf ball and then a drop of some hundreds of feet. However, the American would take his club and nervously shuffle into a stance.
The shot caused the commentators to come out with a number of quips, including: "This shot is a scary shot normally, but this is down-right terrifying! and "make sure you stay stable."
Despite being inches from certain death, Spieth would just miss the green to the left with his approach, but what is more incredible, is that he managed to get up and down for what is likely the scariest par of his career.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
