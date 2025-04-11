Is The Masters On TV Today? Live Streams, Leaderboard, Start Time, How To Watch Round Two At Augusta National

Today, April 11, sees the second round at the first Major of 2025, The Masters, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch Friday's play at Augusta National, wherever you are in the world.

Masters on TV today: Quick guide ► Round Two start time: 7.40am EDT / 12.40pm ► Broadcast start time: 8.45am EDT / 2pm BST (featured feeds) | 3pm EDT / 7.30pm BST (main TV coverage) ► US: ESPN ► UK: Sky Sports ► FREE Stream: Masters.com (US only) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

As with the opening day, the first group is teeing off at 7.40am EDT / 12.40pm BST, with streaming coverage starting soon after. Main TV coverage is scheduled for later in the day, with 4-5 hours of coverage planned on the major broadcasters.

Forty-four year old Justin Rose shot the best round of the opening day. He became the 81st man in his 40s to lead a Major after the first round since 1934. But only four of these 80 men went on to win.

Can the Englishman, who has now lead the Masters after a round nine times – with five of them being after round one – yet has never won a Masters, buck the trend? He is in one of the featured groups in the early coverage (see below).

A slightly more encouraging statistic for Rose is that since 1934, the year of the first Masters, he is the 26th man to lead by a Major by 3 shots after the first round and 11 of the previous 25 have gone on to win.

At the end of today's play, the field will be cut, with only the top 50 scores making it through to the weekend's action. Every stroke counts so we should see the true contenders for the famous Green Jacket starting to emerge.

Anticipation is high, and no doubt you're looking for all the information on how to tune in, so read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Masters today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Can I watch The Masters for free today?

You can watch The Masters for free on Friday April 11, with the competition's own website and app hosting live streaming of Round Two.

Simply download The Masters app, or head to Masters.com and click play.

Not only do you get the multi-feed streaming offering – with Featured Groups and Featured Holes – that will appear on other paid streaming platforms, you also get a simulcast of ESPN's main TV telecast.

Streaming via Masters.com is only available in the US due to geo-restrictions, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Masters Round Two from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Masters Round Two in the US

In the US, ESPN is taking charge of Round Two of The Masters 2025 on April 11, before handing over to CBS for the weekend.

The main broadcast for the day's play runs from 3pm – 7.30pm ET, which you can watch on TV on ESPN, or online via the ESPN+ streaming platform.

ESPN+ will also carry added coverage via a multi-feed streaming service, which includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

► Meet The ESPN Golf Broadcast Team

What time is The Masters on ESPN today?

Holes 4, 5, 6 – 8.45am-3.30pm EDT (ESPN+)

– 8.45am-3.30pm EDT (ESPN+) Amen Corner (11, 12, 13) – 10.45am-6pm EDT (ESPN+)

– 10.45am-6pm EDT (ESPN+) Holes 15, 16 – 11.45am-7pm EDT (ESPN+)

– 11.45am-7pm EDT (ESPN+) Main coverage – 3pm-7.30pm EDT (ESPN)

You can get access to ESPN's coverage of The Masters from as little as $11.99 for the month. You can also bundle with other services, such as Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

If you're after a streaming service that lets you watch cable channels online, Sling is one of the leading 'cord-cutters' and carries ESPN on its Sling Orange package, which comes with a 50% discount for your first month, at $23.

Watch The Masters Round Two in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with over 10 hours of coverage from the second round of The Masters 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Friday April 11.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

What time is The Masters on in the UK?

The main broadcast of The Masters on Sky Sports today runs from 7.30pm BST through to 12.30am, in the very early hours of Saturday.

Before that, though, you can watch plenty of Featured Groups coverage from 2pm-7.30pm BST.

If you want as much Masters as you can possibly stomach, the day's schedule starts at 11am with McGinley & Chamblee At The Masters – in which Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee preview the day's play – before an hour of Round One highlights.

Watch The Masters Round Two in Canada

In Canada, Round Two of The Masters will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Friday April 11.

The main coverage for the day will run from 3pm – 7.30pm ET on TSN3/4/CTV. TSN will also spread coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups across its other TV channels, as well as its streaming platform, TSN+.

To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

TSN schedule for The Masters Round Two – Friday April 11

(Image credit: TSN)

Watch The Masters Round Two in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the second round of The Masters on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Saturday April 12 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while Fox Sports 505 will hone in on Amen Corner. You can watch all that, and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo.

Timings (AEST)

Featured Groups: 12.30am-5am

Amen Corner: 12.45am-8am

Main Coverage: 5am-9.30am

Live from The Masters: 9.30am-11.30am

Watch The Masters for free, or 1 month for $1 There's a great deal on for The Masters – or make that two. Kayo Sports are offering one of two options: a seven-day free trial, or your first month for just $1 (subscriptions usually cost $25 per month). Either way, it's a brilliant deal for new customers looking to watch The Masters.

What time does the Masters start today?

The first players off the tee today, April 11, at The Masters are Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, and Austin Eckroat at 7.40am EDT / 12.40pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7.30pm EDT / 12.30am BST.

Main TV coverage will only begin several hours later – exact timings vary by broadcaster but all major rights-holders have 4-5 hours of coverage scheduled through to the end of today's play.

However, you can still watch the earlier action, with dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and Featured Holes being shown across all those major broadcasters, as well as Masters.com. These feeds are mostly found online on each broadcaster's streaming platform, but some of it will be shown on TV, for example on Sky Sports Golf and Fox Sports 505.

The first Featured Holes at Augusta National are 4, 5 & 6, so streaming will start when the first starters have ticked off the first three holes.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

Main TV coverage times for The Masters Today

► ESPN (US): 3pm-7.30pm EDT

► Sky Sports (UK): 7.30pm-12.30am BST

► TSN (Canada): 3pm-7.30pm EDT

► Fox Sports (Aus): 5am-9.30am AEST (Saturday)

What are The Masters Featured Groups today?

These are the four groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters. Tee times are in ET

8:52am: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:58am: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:01pm: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:23pm: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

What are The Masters Featured Holes today?

4, 5, 6

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13)

15, 16

What happened on day one at The Masters?

Justin Rose leads the way after day one with the only blemish on his scorecard a bogey on 18. But it still left him three shots clear of his nearest challengers.

World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler is in joint second place with last year's runner-up Ludvig Aberg and Canada’s Corey Conners. Scheffler did not make a bogey and holed birdie putts from 60ft on the 4th and 42ft on the 16th.

A shot behind is the trio is the LIV pair of Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau.

Only these half dozen players are within four shots of the lead after the round one – and 18 of the last 19 Masters winners have been within four shots of the lead after the opening round.

Rory McIlroy could, and perhaps should, have been in this group. But, having played over the green on 15, his chip back rolled across the green and down into the creek and he was en route to a double-bogey 7. Another double-bogey, on 17, left him on level par.

The Masters leaderboard

Leaderboard for The Masters ahead of Round Two

