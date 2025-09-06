Walker Cup Tee Times: Day 1 Foursomes And Singles
US captain Nathan Smith and GB&I captain Dean Robertson have announced their Saturday morning foursomes and afternoon singles, with the Walker Cup taking place at Cypress Point
The 50th Walker Cup is here and, on Friday evening, the US and GB&I captains announced their pairings for Saturday's foursomes, as well as the afternoon singles.
USA are captained by Nathan Smith, while GB&I are captained by Dean Robertson, with both men selecting their teams for Saturday's action at Cypress Point.
Team GB&I's Connor Graham and Tyler Weaving will face World No.1 amateur Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison in the first foursomes match, which gets underway at 11.00am EDT.
In total there are four foursomes matches, with Charlie Forster and Luke Poulter facing off against Stewart Hagestad and Ben James in the second game.
Rounding out the final two matches are Eliot Baker and Stuart Grehan against Ethan Fang and Preston Stout, as well as Cameron Adam and Dominic Clemons versus Michael La Sasso and Jase Summy.
Following on from the morning foursomes, there will then be eight singles matches in the afternoon, as 16 of the 20 players involved in the Walker Cup face off.
The first match will be Weaver against Koivun, with that match getting underway at 4.45pm ET. Remaining matches will then go off every 10 minutes, with the final game at 5.55pm.
Walker Cup Saturday Foursomes Tee Times
ET/GMT
- 11.00am/4.00pm: Tyler Weaver/Connor Graham vs Jackson Koivun/Tommy Morrison
- 11.15am/4.15pm: Luke Poulter/Charlie Forster vs Ben James/Stewart Hagestad
- 11.30am/4.30pm: Stuart Grehan/Eliot Baker vs Preston Stout/Ethan Fang
- 11.45am/4.45pm: Cameron Adam/Dominic Clemons vs Jase Summy/Michael La Sasso
Walker Cup Saturday Singles Tee Times
- 4.45pm/9.45pm: Tyler Weaver vs Jackson Koivun
- 4.55pm/9.55pm: Niall Shiels Donegan vs Jacob Modleski
- 5.05pm/10.05pm: Luke Poulter vs Mason Howell
- 5.15pm/10.15pm: Connor Graham vs Ben James
- 5.25pm/10.25pm: Gavin Tiernan vs Stewart Hagestad
- 5.35pm/10.35pm: Stuart Grehan vs Ethan Fang
- 5.45pm/10.45pm: Charlie Forster vs Preston Stout
- 5.55pm/10.55pm: Eliot Baker vs Jase Summy
