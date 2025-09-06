Walker Cup Tee Times: Day 1 Foursomes And Singles

The 50th Walker Cup is here and, on Friday evening, the US and GB&I captains announced their pairings for Saturday's foursomes, as well as the afternoon singles.

USA are captained by Nathan Smith, while GB&I are captained by Dean Robertson, with both men selecting their teams for Saturday's action at Cypress Point.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team GB&I's Connor Graham and Tyler Weaving will face World No.1 amateur Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison in the first foursomes match, which gets underway at 11.00am EDT.

In total there are four foursomes matches, with Charlie Forster and Luke Poulter facing off against Stewart Hagestad and Ben James in the second game.

Rounding out the final two matches are Eliot Baker and Stuart Grehan against Ethan Fang and Preston Stout, as well as Cameron Adam and Dominic Clemons versus Michael La Sasso and Jase Summy.

Koivun is the current amateur World No.1, with seven US players ranked inside the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from the morning foursomes, there will then be eight singles matches in the afternoon, as 16 of the 20 players involved in the Walker Cup face off.

The first match will be Weaver against Koivun, with that match getting underway at 4.45pm ET. Remaining matches will then go off every 10 minutes, with the final game at 5.55pm.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Walker Cup Saturday Foursomes Tee Times

ET/GMT

11.00am/4.00pm: Tyler Weaver/Connor Graham vs Jackson Koivun/Tommy Morrison

Tyler Weaver/Connor Graham vs Jackson Koivun/Tommy Morrison 11.15am/4.15pm: Luke Poulter/Charlie Forster vs Ben James/Stewart Hagestad

Luke Poulter/Charlie Forster vs Ben James/Stewart Hagestad 11.30am/4.30pm: Stuart Grehan/Eliot Baker vs Preston Stout/Ethan Fang

Stuart Grehan/Eliot Baker vs Preston Stout/Ethan Fang 11.45am/4.45pm: Cameron Adam/Dominic Clemons vs Jase Summy/Michael La Sasso

Walker Cup Saturday Singles Tee Times