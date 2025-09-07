Walker Cup Scores And Live Updates: Team USA Lead Team GB&I 8.5-7.5 Going Into The Singles

Refresh

LAST MATCH UNDERWAY The last match, between Jacob Modleski and Dominic Clemons, teed off about 10 minutes ago, and it's US star Modleski with the early blow, going 1 up after one. Now, the US is up in four, GB&I in three, with three tied.

TIGHTENING UP All of a sudden, things look slightly less assured for the US, with Weaver and Koivun now tied, but Connor Graham also 1 up over Mason Howell, Charlie Forster with a 1 up lead over Ben James and Gavin Tiernan 1 up on Michael La Sasso. All 10 matches are now on the course, and it's a close call at the moment, with the US up in two and GB&I up in three.

WEAVER ON HIS WAY BACK Fair play to Tyler Weaver. With opponent Jackson Koivun 2 up after six, he could have buckled, but he's pulled it back nicely to tie things up after wins at the seventh and eighth holes.

TOP FANG While the US is turning the screw early on in the Sunday singles, it's Ethan Fang who is really leading the way. He's 2 up in his match against Stuart Grehan after four. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT THE VISITORS NEED Just a reminder that, to stop the US winning the Walker Cup for the fifth successive time, the visitors need six of the 10 points on offer this session. Currently, they're only up in one match, between Charlie Forster and Ben James. A sense that, already, the next hour or so could be crucial.

WEAVER HITS BACK The first of the Sunday singles matches, between Jackson Koivun and Tyler Weaver, is now 1 up to the American after Weaver pulls one back at the seventh. Currently, the leaderboard still shows plenty of red, but as long as those matches don't get greater than 1 up, there's encouragement for the visitors. On the plus side for the hosts, Ethan Fang now has a 1 up lead on Stuart Grehan.

FOG IN THE FORECAST A bit of a weather update from the beautiful Cypress Point, and it looks like fog could be on the way....

GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS FOR GB&I Well, the good news for GB&I is that Charlie Forster has just gone 1 up in his match against Ben James after one. The bad news for them is Jackson Koivun is now 2 up over Tyler Weaver after six.

US NUDGING IT The first match, between Jackson Koivun and Tyler Weaver, is now on the sixth hole. It remains tight, with US player Koivun 1 up. Elsewhere, the US is 1 up in two more matches, with three all-square.

OMINOUS SIGNS I keep stressing it's early days, but I must admit, the match status doesn't make for great reading for the visitors at present. Of the five matches to have completed at least one hole, the US is up in four of them, with just Stuart Grehan tied with Ethan Fang after one.

AS THINGS STAND... More than half the matches are now underway, with the latest to go out the contest between Eliot Baker and Stewart Hagestad. Currently, the US is 1 up in three, with two matches tied. There'll be no panicking for the visitors just yet, of course, but the players on the course will need to hang in there over the next few holes to prevent the US getting too much breathing space.

We know the US team is full of talent, but how about his from Mason Howell earlier on to clinch his and Jacob Modleski's win over Eliot Baker and Stuart Grehan?

TOUGH PROSPECT FOR VISITORS While things are settling down in the all-important Sunday singles, it's worth remembering the daunting task facing Dean Robertson's GB&I team. Namely, the US is looking for its fifth straight win, while the visitors have only won on US soil twice since the match's inception.

MORE RED THAN BLUE EARLY ON To say it's early days in the Sunday singles would be an understatement, but currently, there's more red on the board than blue, helped by Jackson Koivun going 1 up after three against Tyler Weaver. Elsewhere, Tommy Morrison leads Niall Shiels Donegan by one with GB&I's Connor Graham 1 up over Mason Howell.

GRAHAM OFF TO A FLIER Now GB&I's Connor Graham has settled any nerves going 1 up over US Amateur champion Mason Howell on the first in the third of the singles matches.

EARLY US SUCCESS It's first blood to US player Tommy Morrison in his match against Niall Shiels Donegan, who has just won the first hole. Meanwhile, Jackson Koivun has levelled things up against Tyler Weaver in the other match out on the course at the moment. Advantage the US.

COMEBACK KINGS There was a remarkable comeback for the GB&I pairing of Luke Poulter and Charlie Foster in the Sunday morning foursomes. At one point they were 4 down against Ethan Fang and Preston Stout before coming back to win. How crucial will that point prove? Time will tell, but with only a tie needed to retain the trophy, the US only needs 4.5 of the 10 points on offer in the final session, so the onus is on the visitors to force the issue.

EARLY BREAKTHROUGH FOR GB&I Beginning the session a point down, it's crucial the visitors make a strong start, and Tyler Weaver has done just that in his match against Jackson Koivun. At the par-4 first, he's made it in 3 to take 1-up lead.

SINGLES MATCHUPS Here are the singles matchups (times EDT/BST)...



4.30pm/9.30pm: Tyler Weaver vs Jackson Koivun 4.40pm/9.40pm: Niall Shiels Donegan vs Tommy Morrison 4.50pm/4.50pm: Connor Graham vs Mason Howell 5.00pm/10.00pm: Luke Poulter vs Preston Stout 5.10pm/10.10pm: Stuart Grehan vs Ethan Fang 5.20pm/10.20pm: Eliot Baker vs Stewart Hagestad 5.30pm/10.30pm: Charlie Forster vs Ben James 5.40pm/10.40pm: Cameron Adam vs Jase Summy 5.50pm/10.50pm: Gavin Tiernan vs Michael La Sasso 6.00pm/11.00pm: Dominic Clemons vs Jacob Modleski

STATE OF PLAY Even though the US lead is just one, there's a sense that the advantage could effectively be greater than that, given the team's strength in the singles format. That was borne out yesterday, where the hosts roared back from 3-1 down after the morning to lead following the afternoon singles. Of course, there are lots of factors at play in the final session, not least nerves, so let's see how things play out over the next few hours.