US Open Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

After JJ Spaun claimed a maiden Major victory at Oakmont Country Club in 2025, the American is back to defend his championship in Shinnecock Hills, New York.

Staging its sixth US Open, the last time the course held a Major was back in 2018, when Brooks Koepka claimed a one shot victory and defended his trophy from 2017.

A star-studded field is present for the third men's Major of 2026, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau among the headliners.

On Tuesday, the full tee times for rounds one and two were revealed, with some eye-catching groups set for the coveted Major.

For defending champion, Spaun, he plays alongside amateur Mason Howell, as well as World No.1 Scheffler. The trio get their rounds underway from the 1st hole at 8.14am on Thursday, before teeing off at 2.09pm on Friday from the 10th.

Spaun defends his US Open title from Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy, meanwhile, who last won a US Open back in 2011, is alongside fellow European Ryder Cup teammates Ludvig Aberg and Tommy Fleetwood.

They get their rounds underway at 7.52am from the 10th on Thursday and 1.47pm from the first on Friday.

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DeChambeau, who would join Tiger Woods and Hale Irwin as a three-time US Open winner, is paired with Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick, whose sole Major win came at the championship in 2022.

Teeing off at 1.25pm from the 10th on Thursday, they'll return at 7.30am on Friday, getting their second rounds underway from the first.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are plenty of excellent groups to look out for on Thursday and Friday, with one of those being Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, three former US Open winners.

In the afternoon wave for the first round, the trio tee off at 2.09pm from the 10th, then 8.14am on Friday from the first.

Koepka, meanwhile, will look to replicate his 2018 success alongside Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup, who already have two wins each on the PGA Tour in 2026.

They are out early on Thursday, beginning at 7.30am from the first, before playing their second round at 1.25pm from the 10th on Friday.

Check out all the full tee times for the first and second rounds of the 2026 US Open below...

US Open Tee Times: Round One

All Times EDT

1st Tee

6.35am: James Nicholas, Taylor Montgomery, Caleb Surratt

6.46am: Ethan Fang (a), Jayden Schaper, Jackson Suber

6.57am: Chase Kyes (a), Matthew Jordan, Alejandro Tosti

7.08am: Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Jimmy Stanger

7.19am: Padraig Harrington, Miles Russell (a), Cameron Smith

7.30am: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

7.41am: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

7.52am: Patrick Reed, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama

8.03am: Harris English, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor

8.14am: Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun

8.25am: Sahith Theegala, Jackson Koivun (a), Michael Kim

8.36am: JB Holmes, Filippo Celli, Jackson Ormond (a)

8.47am: Jake Peacock, Vaughn Harber (a), Kaito Onishi

12.30pm: Niklas Norgaard, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12.41pm: Laurie Canter, John Parry, Bryan Lee (a)

12.52pm: Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy, Jake Knapp

1.03pm: Harry Hall, Michael Brennan, Andrew Putnam

1.14 pm: Davis Thompson, Preston Stout (a), David Puig

1.25pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox

1.36pm: Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

1.47pm: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1.58pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Nico Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre

2:09pm: JT Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

2.20pm: Arni Sveinsson (a), Taihei Sato, Marcelo Rozo

2.31pm: Nick Hardy, Cole Hammer, Jack Schoenberger

2.42pm: Marek Fleming (a), TK Kim, Giuseppe Puebla (a)

10th Tee

6.35am: Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (a)

6.46am: Nathan Kimsey, Jackson Herrington (a), Cooper Dossey

6.57am: Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (a), Sam Stevens

7.08am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo

7.19am: Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell

7.30am: Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Kristoffer Reitan

7.41am: Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

7.52am: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood

8.03am: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

8.14am: Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman

8.25am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Ben James

8.36am: Brandon Holtz (a), Ryuichi Oiwa, Dylan Wu

8.47am: Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (a), Robbie Higgins

12.30pm: William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Hennie du Plessis

12.41pm: Adrien Saddier, Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud

12.52pm: Neal Shipley, Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley

1.03pm: Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy

1.14pm: Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1.25pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

1.36pm: Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1.47pm: Joaquin Niemann, Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry

1.58pm: Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz, Min Woo Lee

2.09pm: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

2.20pm: Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty

2.31pm: Angel Hidalgo, Mateo Pulcini (a), Spencer Tibbits

2.42pm: Matthew Robles (a), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah

US Open Tee Times: Round Two

1st Hole

6.35am: William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Hennie du Plessis

6.46am: Adrien Saddier, Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud

6.57am: Neal Shipley, Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley

7.08am: Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy

7.19am: Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

7.30am: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

7.41am: Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

7.52am: Joaquin Niemann, Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry

8.03am: Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz, Min Woo Lee

8.14am: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

8.25am: Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty

8.36am: Angel Hidalgo, Mateo Pulcini (a), Spencer Tibbits

8.47am: Matthew Robles (a), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah

12.30pm: Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (a)

12.41pm: Nathan Kimsey, Jackson Herrington (a), Cooper Dossey

12.52pm: Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (a), Sam Stevens

1.03pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo

1.14pm: Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell

1.25pm: Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Kristoffer Reitan

1.36pm: Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

1.47pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood

1.58pm: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

2.09pm: Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman

2.20pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Ben James

2.31pm: Brandon Holtz (a), Ryuichi Oiwa, Dylan Wu

2.42pm: Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (a), Robbie Higgins

10th Hole