US Open 2026 Round Two Tee Times And Pairings: Updated Start Times Due To Delay

We've made it to day two of the 2026 US Open and there are still a number of players left to complete their opening rounds at Shinnecock Hills after a two-hour fog delay on Thursday.

It means leader Wyndham Clark has two holes to complete on Friday morning, with the 2023 US Open champion currently six-under-par after 16 holes and four clear of the field.

Because of the delay, tee times have been pushed back 15 minutes on Friday. Hopefully we see no fog and can complete the second round in what is set to be a very busy, long and entertaining day two in New York.

Clark will go back out early for his second round, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm among the big names in the early wave.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler go out later in the afternoon wave.

Take a look at all of the US Open second round tee times:

US Open round 2 tee times:

(All times local EDT)

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1st tee: morning wave

6.50am: William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Hennie du Plessis

7.01am: Adrien Saddier, Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud

7.12am: Neal Shipley, Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley

7.23am: Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy

7.34am: Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

7.45am: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

7.56am: Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

8.07am: Joaquin Niemann, Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry

8.18am: Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz, Min Woo Lee

8.29am: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

8.40am: Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty

8.51am: Angel Hidalgo, Mateo Pulcini (a), Spencer Tibbits

9.02am: Matthew Robles (a), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah

1st tee: afternoon wave

12.45pm: Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (a)

12.56pm: Nathan Kimsey, Jackson Herrington (a), Cooper Dossey

1.07pm: Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (a), Sam Stevens

1.18pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo

1.29pm: Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell

1.40pm: Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Kristoffer Reitan

1.51pm: Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

2.02pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood

2.13pm: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

2.24pm: Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman

2.35pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Ben James

2.46pm: Brandon Holtz (a), Ryuichi Oiwa, Dylan Wu

2.57pm: Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (a), Robbie Higgins

10th tee: morning wave

6.50am: Niklas Norgaard, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

7.01am: Laurie Canter, John Parry, Bryan Lee (a)

7.12am: Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy, Jake Knapp

7.23am: Harry Hall, Michael Brennan, Andrew Putnam

7.34am: Davis Thompson, Preston Stout (a), David Puig

7.45am: Ryo Hisatsune, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox

7.56am: Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

8.07am: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

8.18am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Nico Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre

8.29am: JT Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

8.40am: Arni Sveinsson (a), Taihei Sato, Marcelo Rozo

8.51am: Nick Hardy, Cole Hammer, Jack Schoenberger

9.02am: Marek Fleming (a), TK Kim, Giuseppe Puebla (a)

10th tee: afternoon wave

12.45pm: James Nicholas, Taylor Montgomery, Caleb Surratt

12.56pm: Ethan Fang (a), Jayden Schaper, Jackson Suber

1.07pm: Chase Kyes (a), Matthew Jordan, Alejandro Tosti

1.18pm: Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Jimmy Stanger

1.29pm: Padraig Harrington, Miles Russell (a), Cameron Smith

1.40pm: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

1.51pm: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

2.02pm: Patrick Reed, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama

2.13pm: Harris English, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor

2.24pm: Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun

2.35pm: Sahith Theegala, Jackson Koivun (a), Michael Kim

2.46pm: JB Holmes, Filippo Celli, Jackson Ormond (a)

2.57pm: Jake Peacock, Vaughn Harber (a), Kaito Onishi

US Open day 2 TV times and channels