The Open 2026 Round Two Tee Times

Round one is in the books at the 2026 Open and we're on to Friday where the cut will be decided.

Jackson Suber shot the lowest round on day one courtesy of a five-under-par 67, while a host of big names are in position like Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young.

World No.2 Rory McIlroy will be the star attraction on Friday morning, with the 2014 Open winner out at 10:09am alongside Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick. They follow the trio of Young, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg.

Defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler goes out in the afternoon at 3.04pm with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau. They play in the tee time before Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm.

Take a look at all of Friday's second round tee times for the 2026 Open...

The Open Championship tee times - round two

All times BST; For Eastern Time -5hrs

6:35am: John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen

6:46am: Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman

6:57am: Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter

7:08am: Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)

7:19am: Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama

7:30am: Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber

7:41am: Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger

7:52am: Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis

8:03am: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li

8:14am: Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick

8:25am: Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a)

8:26am: Johnny Kiefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima

8:47am: Aldrich Potgieter, Jesper Svansson, Jack Buchanan (a)

9:03am: Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert

9:14am: Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston

9:25am: Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

9:36am: Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Nicolai Hojgaard

9:47am: Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka

9:58am: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Luvig Aberg

10:09am: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:20am: Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedemeyer (a)

10:31am: Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nico Echavarria

10:42am: Peter Uihlin, Alistair Docherty, Francesco Laporta

10:53am: Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Sam Bairstow

11:04am: Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Bjoernevik Skogen

11:15am: Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang, Nevill Ruiter (a)

11:41am: Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas

11:52am: Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan

12:03pm: Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan

12:14pm: Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean

12:25pm: Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick

12:36pm: David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate

12:47pm: Sungjae Im, Daniel Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

12:58pm: Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith

1:09pm: Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg (a)

1:20pm: Hennie Du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester, Dan Bradbury

1:31pm: Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini (a)

1:42pm: Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren

1:53pm: Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth

2:09pm: Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

2:20pm: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard

2:31pm: Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee

2:42pm: Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland

2:53pm: Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day

3:04pm: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

3:15pm: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

3:26pm: Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor

3:37pm: Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig

3:48pm: Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard (a)

3:59pm: Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonezawa, Caleb Surratt

4:10pm: MJ Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald

4:21pm: Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagano, Alejandro De Castro Piera (a)