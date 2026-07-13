The Open Championship 2026 Tee Times: Round One And Two

The battle for the 154th Open Championship is about to commence with the tee times for the first two rounds at Royal Birkdale announced.

Southport local Matthew Baldwin will hit the opening tee shot of the 2026 Open Championship when the first round begins at 6.35am UK time (1:35am Eastern Time) on Thursday July 16.

The weather forecast at Royal Birkdale is for bright and breezy conditions so expect a firm and fast test for the 156 competitors looking to win the Claret Jug this week.

There doesn't appear to be much of a draw advantage at first glance with the weather, although Thursday morning starters may have the strongest winds to contend with.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is playing in the morning wave in the first round with a 9.58am BST (4.58am ET) tee time, playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton in a hugely interesting group.