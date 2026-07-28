AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

After a jam-packed Major season, the AIG Women's Open concludes the year, with the world's best from the women's game making their way to Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Like The Open Championship, the first two rounds of tee times at the AIG Women's Open start at the crack of dawn and move into the middle of the afternoon, with 144 players present.

Miyu Yamashita looks to defend her title from 12 months ago, while Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu are hoping to make it a clean sweep of Majors in 2026, with the pair claiming the first four between them.

For Korda, she secured the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open, while Ryu claimed the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Amundi Evian Championship.

At the AIG Women's Open, both Korda and Ryu are paired alongside each other, with LPGA Tour Hall of Famer, Lydia Ko, the third and final player in the marquee group.

Getting underway at 8.42am on Thursday, the trio tee off at 1.26pm on Friday.

Korda is searching for a third Major success in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Ko, Korda and Ryu make-up a strong run of groupings, with Hyojoo Kim, Minjee Lee and Mao Saigo teeing off at 8.20am and 1.04pm on Thursday and Friday.

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Behind them is home-hero Lottie Woad, Akie Iwai and Andrea Lee (8.31am and 1.15pm), before Korda's group gets underway with Hye Jin Choi, Grace Kim and Mimi Rhodes following.

Like any championship played on a links layout, the weather can play a pivotal part in the outcome and, along with the Thursday morning wave, there are notable groups in the afternoon.