RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour makes its only visit north of the US border this season for the RBC Canadian Open.

The event is being held at TPC Toronto for the second consecutive year. In 2025, Ryan Fox overcame Sam Burns in a playoff to claim his second PGA Tour title.

He returns to the scene of that triumph where, in the first two rounds, he will play alongside another former playoff winner at the event.

Back in 2023, Canadian Nick Taylor sent home fans wild when he holed a 72-foot putt in a playoff to beat Tommy Fleetwood.

Fox and Taylor will be joined in their group by five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who will be aiming for his third US Open title just a week later.

Ryan Fox beat Sam Burns in a playoff in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

They begin the first round at 12.48pm ET (5.48pm BST) in the first round and 7.33am ET (12.33pm BST) in the second round.

Another recent winner in the field is the 2024 champion, Robert MacIntyre. He's paired with Alex Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry in the first two rounds, with a tee time of 1.10pm ET (6.10pm BST) on Thursday and 7.55am ET (12.55pm BST) on Friday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Three Major winners tee it up in another standout group - PGA Champion Aaron Rai, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa, who is making his first start since the tournament Rai won at Aronimink in May.

Collin Morikawa makes his first start in almost a month (Image credit: Getty Images)

They begin at 7.33am ET (12.33pm BST) in the first round and 12.48pm ET (5.48pm PM) in the second round.

Check out all the tee times for the first two rounds of the RBC Canadian Open...

RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round One

All times ET (BST)

1ST TEE

7.00am (12.00pm): Ben Silverman, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner

Ben Silverman, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner 7.11am (12.11pm): Danny Willett, Justin Lower, Hank Lebioda

Danny Willett, Justin Lower, Hank Lebioda 7.22am (12.22pm): Rafael Campos, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy

Rafael Campos, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy 7.33am (12.33pm): Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo, Tony Finau

Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo, Tony Finau 7.44am (12.44pm): William Mouw, Karl Vilips, Charley Hoffman

William Mouw, Karl Vilips, Charley Hoffman 7.55am (12.55pm): Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk 8.06am (1.06pm): Ricky Castillo, Joe Highsmith, Lucas Glover

Ricky Castillo, Joe Highsmith, Lucas Glover 8.17am (1.17pm): Camilo Villegas, Taylor Moore, Lanto Griffin

Camilo Villegas, Taylor Moore, Lanto Griffin 8.28am (1.28pm): Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler

Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler 8.39am (1.39pm): Zach Bauchou, Paul Waring, Laurent Desmarchais

Zach Bauchou, Paul Waring, Laurent Desmarchais 8.50am (1.50pm): A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Joey Savoie

A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Joey Savoie 9.01am (2.01pm): Jimmy Stanger, Pontus Nyholm, Calen Sanderson

Jimmy Stanger, Pontus Nyholm, Calen Sanderson 12.15pm (5.15pm): Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Padraig Harrington

Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Padraig Harrington 12.26pm (5.26pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir

Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir 12.37pm (5.37pm): Eric Cole, Michael Thorbjornsen, Chandler Phillips

Eric Cole, Michael Thorbjornsen, Chandler Phillips 12.48pm (5.48pm): Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor, Brooks Koepka

Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor, Brooks Koepka 12.59pm (5.59pm): Wyndham Clark, Kristoffer Reitan, Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark, Kristoffer Reitan, Sam Burns 1.10pm (6.10pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry

Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry 1.21pm (6.21pm): Kevin Yu, Davis Riley, Nicolai Højgaard

Kevin Yu, Davis Riley, Nicolai Højgaard 1.32pm (6.32pm): Patton Kizzire, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

Patton Kizzire, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky 1.43pm (6.43pm): John Parry, Marcelo Rozo, Declan O'Donovan

John Parry, Marcelo Rozo, Declan O'Donovan 1.54pm (6.54pm): Haotong Li, Chandler Blanchet, Justin Matthews (a)

Haotong Li, Chandler Blanchet, Justin Matthews (a) 2.05pm (7.05pm): Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Vince Covello

Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Vince Covello 2.16pm (7.16pm): Patrick Fishburn, Paul Peterson, Drew Nesbitt

10TH TEE

7.00am (12.00pm): Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Dylan Wu

Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Dylan Wu 7.11am (12.11pm): Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker, Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker, Roger Sloan 7.22am (12.22pm): Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Takumi Kanaya

Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Takumi Kanaya 7.33am (12.33pm): Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose

Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose 7.44am (12.44pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners 7.55am (12.55pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 8.06am (1.06pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger

Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger 8.17am (1.17pm): Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman

Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman 8.28am (1.28pm): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen 8.39am (1.39pm): David Skinns, Dan Brown, Eric Zhao (a)

David Skinns, Dan Brown, Eric Zhao (a) 8.50am (1.50pm): Hayden Springer, Kensei Hirata, Yohann Benson

Hayden Springer, Kensei Hirata, Yohann Benson 9.01am (2.01pm): Kris Ventura, Zecheng Dou, Ashton McCulloch

Kris Ventura, Zecheng Dou, Ashton McCulloch 12.15pm (5.15pm): Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley

Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley 12.26pm (5.26pm): Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.37pm (5.37pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Rico Hoey

Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Rico Hoey 12.48pm (5.48pm): Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Alex Noren

Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Alex Noren 12.59pm (5.59pm): Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa

Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa 1.10pm (6.10pm): Adam Schenk, Aldrich Potgieter, Harry Hall

Adam Schenk, Aldrich Potgieter, Harry Hall 1.21pm (6.21pm): Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Johnny Keefer

Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Johnny Keefer 1.32pm (6.32pm): Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith

Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith 1.43pm (6.43pm): Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley, Ben James

Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley, Ben James 1.54pm (6.54pm): Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Dawson Lew (a)

Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Dawson Lew (a) 2.05pm (7.05pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Davis Chatfield, Jeevan Sihota

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Davis Chatfield, Jeevan Sihota 2.16pm (7.16pm): Sean O'Hair, Jeffrey Kang, Christo Lamprecht

Sean O'Hair, Jeffrey Kang, Christo Lamprecht 2.27pm (7.27pm): Jesper Svensson, John VanDerLaan, Matthew Anderson

RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round Two

All times ET (BST)

1ST TEE

7.00am (12.00pm): Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley

Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley 7.11am (12.11pm): Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7.22am (12.22pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Rico Hoey

Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Rico Hoey 7.33am (12.33pm): Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Alex Noren

Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Alex Noren 7.44am (12.44pm): Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa

Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa 7.55am (12.55pm): Adam Schenk, Aldrich Potgieter, Harry Hall

Adam Schenk, Aldrich Potgieter, Harry Hall 8.06am (1.06pm): Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Johnny Keefer

Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Johnny Keefer 8.17am (1.17pm): Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith

Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith 8.28am (1.28pm): Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley, Ben James

Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley, Ben James 8.39am (1.39pm): Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Dawson Lew (a)

Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Dawson Lew (a) 8.50am (1.50pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Davis Chatfield, Jeevan Sihota

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Davis Chatfield, Jeevan Sihota 9.01am (2.01pm): Sean O'Hair, Jeffrey Kang, Christo Lamprecht

Sean O'Hair, Jeffrey Kang, Christo Lamprecht 9.12am (2.12pm): Jesper Svensson, John VanDerLaan, Matthew Anderson

Jesper Svensson, John VanDerLaan, Matthew Anderson 12.15pm (5.15pm): Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Dylan Wu

Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Dylan Wu 12.26pm (5.26pm): Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker, Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker, Roger Sloan 12.37pm (5.37pm): Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Takumi Kanaya

Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Takumi Kanaya 12.48pm (5.48pm): Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose

Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose 12.59pm (5.59pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners 1.10pm (6.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 1.21pm (6.21pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger

Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger 1.32pm (6.32pm): Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman

Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman 1.43pm (6.43pm): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen 1.54pm (6.54pm): David Skinns, Dan Brown, Eric Zhao (a)

David Skinns, Dan Brown, Eric Zhao (a) 2.05pm (7.05pm): Hayden Springer, Kensei Hirata, Yohann Benson

Hayden Springer, Kensei Hirata, Yohann Benson 2.16pm (7.16pm): Kris Ventura, Zecheng Dou, Ashton McCulloch

10TH TEE