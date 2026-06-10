RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
The PGA Tour heads north of the US border for the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto. Here are all the tee times for the first two rounds
The PGA Tour makes its only visit north of the US border this season for the RBC Canadian Open.
The event is being held at TPC Toronto for the second consecutive year. In 2025, Ryan Fox overcame Sam Burns in a playoff to claim his second PGA Tour title.
He returns to the scene of that triumph where, in the first two rounds, he will play alongside another former playoff winner at the event.
Back in 2023, Canadian Nick Taylor sent home fans wild when he holed a 72-foot putt in a playoff to beat Tommy Fleetwood.
Fox and Taylor will be joined in their group by five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who will be aiming for his third US Open title just a week later.
They begin the first round at 12.48pm ET (5.48pm BST) in the first round and 7.33am ET (12.33pm BST) in the second round.
Another recent winner in the field is the 2024 champion, Robert MacIntyre. He's paired with Alex Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry in the first two rounds, with a tee time of 1.10pm ET (6.10pm BST) on Thursday and 7.55am ET (12.55pm BST) on Friday.
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Three Major winners tee it up in another standout group - PGA Champion Aaron Rai, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa, who is making his first start since the tournament Rai won at Aronimink in May.
They begin at 7.33am ET (12.33pm BST) in the first round and 12.48pm ET (5.48pm PM) in the second round.
Check out all the tee times for the first two rounds of the RBC Canadian Open...
RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round One
All times ET (BST)
1ST TEE
- 7.00am (12.00pm): Ben Silverman, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner
- 7.11am (12.11pm): Danny Willett, Justin Lower, Hank Lebioda
- 7.22am (12.22pm): Rafael Campos, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy
- 7.33am (12.33pm): Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo, Tony Finau
- 7.44am (12.44pm): William Mouw, Karl Vilips, Charley Hoffman
- 7.55am (12.55pm): Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
- 8.06am (1.06pm): Ricky Castillo, Joe Highsmith, Lucas Glover
- 8.17am (1.17pm): Camilo Villegas, Taylor Moore, Lanto Griffin
- 8.28am (1.28pm): Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler
- 8.39am (1.39pm): Zach Bauchou, Paul Waring, Laurent Desmarchais
- 8.50am (1.50pm): A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Joey Savoie
- 9.01am (2.01pm): Jimmy Stanger, Pontus Nyholm, Calen Sanderson
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Padraig Harrington
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir
- 12.37pm (5.37pm): Eric Cole, Michael Thorbjornsen, Chandler Phillips
- 12.48pm (5.48pm): Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor, Brooks Koepka
- 12.59pm (5.59pm): Wyndham Clark, Kristoffer Reitan, Sam Burns
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Kevin Yu, Davis Riley, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1.32pm (6.32pm): Patton Kizzire, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky
- 1.43pm (6.43pm): John Parry, Marcelo Rozo, Declan O'Donovan
- 1.54pm (6.54pm): Haotong Li, Chandler Blanchet, Justin Matthews (a)
- 2.05pm (7.05pm): Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Vince Covello
- 2.16pm (7.16pm): Patrick Fishburn, Paul Peterson, Drew Nesbitt
10TH TEE
- 7.00am (12.00pm): Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Dylan Wu
- 7.11am (12.11pm): Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker, Roger Sloan
- 7.22am (12.22pm): Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Takumi Kanaya
- 7.33am (12.33pm): Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose
- 7.44am (12.44pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners
- 7.55am (12.55pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 8.06am (1.06pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger
- 8.17am (1.17pm): Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman
- 8.28am (1.28pm): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 8.39am (1.39pm): David Skinns, Dan Brown, Eric Zhao (a)
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Hayden Springer, Kensei Hirata, Yohann Benson
- 9.01am (2.01pm): Kris Ventura, Zecheng Dou, Ashton McCulloch
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.37pm (5.37pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Rico Hoey
- 12.48pm (5.48pm): Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Alex Noren
- 12.59pm (5.59pm): Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Adam Schenk, Aldrich Potgieter, Harry Hall
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Johnny Keefer
- 1.32pm (6.32pm): Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith
- 1.43pm (6.43pm): Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley, Ben James
- 1.54pm (6.54pm): Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Dawson Lew (a)
- 2.05pm (7.05pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Davis Chatfield, Jeevan Sihota
- 2.16pm (7.16pm): Sean O'Hair, Jeffrey Kang, Christo Lamprecht
- 2.27pm (7.27pm): Jesper Svensson, John VanDerLaan, Matthew Anderson
RBC Canadian Open Tee Times: Round Two
All times ET (BST)
1ST TEE
- 7.00am (12.00pm): Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Vince Whaley
- 7.11am (12.11pm): Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 7.22am (12.22pm): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Rico Hoey
- 7.33am (12.33pm): Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Alex Noren
- 7.44am (12.44pm): Steven Fisk, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa
- 7.55am (12.55pm): Adam Schenk, Aldrich Potgieter, Harry Hall
- 8.06am (1.06pm): Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, Johnny Keefer
- 8.17am (1.17pm): Austin Eckroat, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith
- 8.28am (1.28pm): Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley, Ben James
- 8.39am (1.39pm): Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Dawson Lew (a)
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Davis Chatfield, Jeevan Sihota
- 9.01am (2.01pm): Sean O'Hair, Jeffrey Kang, Christo Lamprecht
- 9.12am (2.12pm): Jesper Svensson, John VanDerLaan, Matthew Anderson
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Dylan Wu
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker, Roger Sloan
- 12.37pm (5.37pm): Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Takumi Kanaya
- 12.48pm (5.48pm): Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose
- 12.59pm (5.59pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger
- 1.32pm (6.32pm): Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman
- 1.43pm (6.43pm): Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 1.54pm (6.54pm): David Skinns, Dan Brown, Eric Zhao (a)
- 2.05pm (7.05pm): Hayden Springer, Kensei Hirata, Yohann Benson
- 2.16pm (7.16pm): Kris Ventura, Zecheng Dou, Ashton McCulloch
10TH TEE
- 7.00am (12.00pm): Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Padraig Harrington
- 7.11am (12.11pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir
- 7.22am (12.22pm): Eric Cole, Michael Thorbjornsen, Chandler Phillips
- 7.33am (12.33pm): Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor, Brooks Koepka
- 7.44am (12.44pm): Wyndham Clark, Kristoffer Reitan, Sam Burns
- 7.55am (12.55pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry
- 8.06am (1.06pm): Kevin Yu, Davis Riley, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8.17am (1.17pm): Patton Kizzire, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky
- 8.28am (1.28pm): John Parry, Marcelo Rozo, Declan O'Donovan
- 8.39am (1.39pm): Haotong Li, Chandler Blanchet, Justin Matthews (a)
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Vince Covello
- 9.01am (2.01pm): Patrick Fishburn, Paul Peterson, Drew Nesbitt
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Ben Silverman, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Danny Willett, Justin Lower, Hank Lebioda
- 12.37pm (5.37pm): Rafael Campos, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy
- 12.48pm (5.48pm): Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo, Tony Finau
- 12.59pm (5.59pm): William Mouw, Karl Vilips, Charley Hoffman
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Ricky Castillo, Joe Highsmith, Lucas Glover
- 1.32pm (6.32pm): Camilo Villegas, Taylor Moore, Lanto Griffin
- 1.43pm (6.43pm): Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Beau Hossler
- 1.54pm (6.54pm): Zach Bauchou, Paul Waring, Laurent Desmarchais
- 2.05pm (7.05pm): A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Joey Savoie
- 2.16pm (7.16pm): Jimmy Stanger, Pontus Nyholm, Calen Sanderson
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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