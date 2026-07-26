3M Open Sunday Tee Times 2026: When Does Jackson Koivun Start In The Final Round?
PGA Tour rookie Jackson Koivun will start the final round at TPC Twin Cities with a notable gap to second place - here's what time he begins Sunday's action...
In just his third professional start, Jackson Koivun is 18 holes away from winning on the PGA Tour.
The 21-year-old former college phenom shot a 10-under round of 61 at TPC Twin Cities on Saturday and leads by three strokes as he bids to launch his ascent to pro stardom in style.
Ben Kohles and Emiliano Grillo begin as his closest challengers, with the likes of Billy Horschel, Michael Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama still just about within striking distance.
However, they are likely to need a slip up from the Auburn alumnus to claim the win on what has been a low-scoring week so far. Koivun begins round four on 20-under.
Below is the full list of final round tee times for the 2026 3M Open, hosted at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
3M Open Final Round Tee Times 2026
1ST HOLE - ET (BST)
- 8:05am (1:05pm) - Fabian Gomez, Sam Stevens
- 8:15am (1:15pm) - Rico Hoey, Will Gordon
- 8:25am (1:25pm) - Maverick McNealy, Muzzy Donohue
- 8:35am (1:35pm) - Lanto Griffin, Jeffrey Kang
- 8:45am (1:45pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Haotong Li
- 8:55am (1:55pm) - Matti Schmid, A.J. Ewart
- 9:05am (2:05pm) - Lucas Glover, Max Greyserman
- 9:15am (2:15pm) - John Parry, Austin Eckroat
- 9:25am (2:25pm) - Trace Crowe, Camilo Villegas
- 9:40am (2:40pm) - Jake Knapp, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:50am (2:50pm) - Jordan Smith, Jimmy Stanger
- 10:00am (3:00pm) - Neal Shipley, Joel Dahmen
- 10:10am (3:10pm) - Zach Bauchou, Corey Conners
- 10:20am (3:20pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jesper Svensson
- 10:30am (3:30pm) - Vince Whaley, Kevin Streelman
- 10:40am (3:40pm) - Keith Mitchell, Tom Kim
- 10:50am (3:50pm) - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Beau Hossler
- 11:05am (4:05pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Kristoffer Ventura
- 11:15am (4:15pm) - Ricky Castillo, John VanDerLaan
- 11:25am (4:25pm) - Austin Smotherman, Mark Hubbard
- 11:35am (4:35pm) - Zecheng Dou, Kevin Roy
- 11:45am (4:45pm) - Casey Jarvis, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:55am (4:55pm) - Chris Kirk, Hank Lebioda
- 12:05pm (5:05pm) - Chandler Blanchet, Gary Woodland
- 12:15pm (5:15pm) - Zac Blair, Troy Merritt
- 12:30pm (5:30pm) - Davis Chatfield, Kevin Yu
- 12:40pm (5:40pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Lee Hodges
- 12:50pm (5:50pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
- 1:00pm (6:00pm) - Davis Thompson, Seamus Power
- 1:10pm (6:10pm) - Billy Horschel, Michael Kim
- 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Chandler Phillips, Denny McCarthy
- 1:30pm (6:30pm) - Ben Kohles, Michael Brennan
- 1:40pm (6:40pm) - Jackson Koivun, Emiliano Grillo
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