3M Open Sunday Tee Times 2026: When Does Jackson Koivun Start In The Final Round?

In just his third professional start, Jackson Koivun is 18 holes away from winning on the PGA Tour.

The 21-year-old former college phenom shot a 10-under round of 61 at TPC Twin Cities on Saturday and leads by three strokes as he bids to launch his ascent to pro stardom in style.

Ben Kohles and Emiliano Grillo begin as his closest challengers, with the likes of Billy Horschel, Michael Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama still just about within striking distance.

However, they are likely to need a slip up from the Auburn alumnus to claim the win on what has been a low-scoring week so far. Koivun begins round four on 20-under.

Below is the full list of final round tee times for the 2026 3M Open, hosted at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

3M Open Final Round Tee Times 2026

1ST HOLE - ET (BST)

8:05am (1:05pm) - Fabian Gomez, Sam Stevens

Fabian Gomez, Sam Stevens 8:15am (1:15pm) - Rico Hoey, Will Gordon

Rico Hoey, Will Gordon 8:25am (1:25pm) - Maverick McNealy, Muzzy Donohue

Maverick McNealy, Muzzy Donohue 8:35am (1:35pm) - Lanto Griffin, Jeffrey Kang

Lanto Griffin, Jeffrey Kang 8:45am (1:45pm) - Pontus Nyholm, Haotong Li

Pontus Nyholm, Haotong Li 8:55am (1:55pm) - Matti Schmid, A.J. Ewart

Matti Schmid, A.J. Ewart 9:05am (2:05pm) - Lucas Glover, Max Greyserman

Lucas Glover, Max Greyserman 9:15am (2:15pm) - John Parry, Austin Eckroat

John Parry, Austin Eckroat 9:25am (2:25pm) - Trace Crowe, Camilo Villegas

Trace Crowe, Camilo Villegas 9:40am (2:40pm) - Jake Knapp, Mackenzie Hughes

Jake Knapp, Mackenzie Hughes 9:50am (2:50pm) - Jordan Smith, Jimmy Stanger

Jordan Smith, Jimmy Stanger 10:00am (3:00pm) - Neal Shipley, Joel Dahmen

Neal Shipley, Joel Dahmen 10:10am (3:10pm) - Zach Bauchou, Corey Conners

Zach Bauchou, Corey Conners 10:20am (3:20pm) - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jesper Svensson

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jesper Svensson 10:30am (3:30pm) - Vince Whaley, Kevin Streelman

Vince Whaley, Kevin Streelman 10:40am (3:40pm) - Keith Mitchell, Tom Kim

Keith Mitchell, Tom Kim 10:50am (3:50pm) - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Beau Hossler

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Beau Hossler 11:05am (4:05pm) - Patrick Fishburn, Kristoffer Ventura

Patrick Fishburn, Kristoffer Ventura 11:15am (4:15pm) - Ricky Castillo, John VanDerLaan

Ricky Castillo, John VanDerLaan 11:25am (4:25pm) - Austin Smotherman, Mark Hubbard

Austin Smotherman, Mark Hubbard 11:35am (4:35pm) - Zecheng Dou, Kevin Roy

Zecheng Dou, Kevin Roy 11:45am (4:45pm) - Casey Jarvis, Kurt Kitayama

Casey Jarvis, Kurt Kitayama 11:55am (4:55pm) - Chris Kirk, Hank Lebioda

Chris Kirk, Hank Lebioda 12:05pm (5:05pm) - Chandler Blanchet, Gary Woodland

Chandler Blanchet, Gary Woodland 12:15pm (5:15pm) - Zac Blair, Troy Merritt

Zac Blair, Troy Merritt 12:30pm (5:30pm) - Davis Chatfield, Kevin Yu

Davis Chatfield, Kevin Yu 12:40pm (5:40pm) - Hideki Matsuyama, Lee Hodges

Hideki Matsuyama, Lee Hodges 12:50pm (5:50pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman 1:00pm (6:00pm) - Davis Thompson, Seamus Power

Davis Thompson, Seamus Power 1:10pm (6:10pm) - Billy Horschel, Michael Kim

Billy Horschel, Michael Kim 1:20pm (6:20pm) - Chandler Phillips, Denny McCarthy

Chandler Phillips, Denny McCarthy 1:30pm (6:30pm) - Ben Kohles, Michael Brennan

Ben Kohles, Michael Brennan 1:40pm (6:40pm) - Jackson Koivun, Emiliano Grillo