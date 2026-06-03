US Women's Open Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

It's set to be a thrilling, and historic, week as the US Women's Open takes place at Riviera Country Club.

Providing the largest tournament purse in women's golf, a star-studded field will assemble in Los Angeles, with Maja Stark looking to become the eighth player in history to defend the Major.

Claiming victory at Erin Hills in 2025, the Swede will get her campaign underway at 7.07am (PDT) on Thursday from the 10th tee, where Stark is paired alongside Megha Ganne and AIG Women's Open champion Miyu Yamashita.

In terms of the marquee groupings, tournament favorite and Chevron Championship winner, Nelly Korda, is alongside Hyo Joo Kim and Hannah Green, with the trio already claiming multiple LPGA Tour titles throughout 2026.

The Major winning trio also start from the 10th and get underway at 7.29am, with Korda, Kim and Green following Minjee Lee, Lottie Woad and Nasa Hataoka at 7.18am.

Stark returns to defend her US Women's Open title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another notable name in the field is Michelle Wie West, who teed it up at the Mizuho Americas Open after three years away from the game.

Claiming the US Women's Open in 2014, Wie is alongside Major winners Hinako Shibuno and Yani Tseng, with the trio getting underway at 1.36pm from the first tee.

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Following on from the big names in the morning wave, the afternoon wave also possesses some notable stars, with Major winners and Solheim Cup players aplenty.

Wie during the Mizuho Americas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul and Patty Tavatanakit tee off at 1.03pm from the first, with Lydia Ko, Mao Saigo and Lauren Coughlin the following group at 1.14pm.

The run of big names continues, as two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson gets her campaign underway alongside Rio Takeda and last week's ShopRite LPGA Classic winner Celine Boutier.

Check out the full first and second round tee times below...

US Women's Open Tee Times: Round One

All times PDT

1st Tee

6.45am: Brianna Do, Muni He, Sarah Hammett (a)

6.56am: Karis Davidson, Meja Ortengren (a), Mi Hyang Lee

7.07am: Chanettee Wannasaen, Youmin Hwang, Sakura Koiwai

7.18am: Lindy Duncan, Sayaka Takahashi, Hyunjo Yoo

7.29am: Madelene Sagstrom, Yan Liu, Jiwon Ko

7.40am: Ina Yoon, Leona Maguire, Steph Kyriacou

7.51am: Amy Yang, Ingrid Lindblad, Julia Lopez Ramirez

8.02am: Maria Jose Marin (a), Carla Bernat Escuder, Miyuu Goto

8.13am: Hailee Cooper, Siuue Wu, Dewi Weber

8.24am: Ally Ewing, Ana Belac, Xiyu Janet Lin

8.35am: Becky Morgan, Olivia Mehaffey, Ina Kim-Schaad (a)

8.46am: Chloe Kovelesky (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Chia Yen Wu

8.57am: Lois Lau, Yue Zhang, Amy Seung Hyun Lee (a)

12.30pm: A Lim Kim, Yui Kawamoto, Megan Khang

12.41pm: Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, In Gee Chun

12.52pm: Carlota Ciganda, Aki Iwai, Jennifer Kupcho

1.03pm: Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit

1.14pm: Lydia Ko, Mao Saigo, Lauren Coughlin

1.25pm: Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Rio Takeda

1.36pm: Michelle Wie West, Hinako Shibuno, Yani Tseng

1.47pm: Chizzy Iwai, Hye-Jin Choi, Auston Kim

1.58pm: Jungmin Hong, Lauren Kim (a), Sora Kamiya

2.09pm: Melanie Green, Gurleen Kaur, Soomin Oh (a)

2.20pm: Bronte Law, Johanna Sjursen, Bianca Pagdanganan

2.31pm: Thanana Kotchasanmanee (a), Weiwei Zhang, Farah O'Keefe (a)

2.42pm: Katherine Muzi, Laney Frye, Anita Lumpongpoung (a)

10th Tee

6.45am: Catherine Park, Lucy Li, Asterisk Talley (a)

6.56am: Alison Lee, Paula Martin Sampedro (a), Jasmine Suwannapura

7.07am: Maja Stark, Megha Ganne, Miyu Yamashita

7.18am: Minjee Lee, Lottie Woad, Nasa Hataoka

7.29am: Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim, Hannah Green

7.40am: Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Ruoning Yin

7.51am: Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant, Andrea Lee

8.02am: Jin Young Ko, Ayaka Furue, Grace Kim

8.13am: Miranda Wang, Esther Henseleit, Shuri Sakuma

8.24am: Brittany Lang, Danielle Kang, Sung Hyun Park

8.35am: Yuri Yoshida, Paula Francisco (a), Nataliya Guseva

8.46am: Nellie Ong (a), DaYeon Lee, Shiho Kuwaki

8.57am: Pauline del Rosario, Napat Lertsadwattana, Athena Singh (a)

12.30pm: Anna Nordqvist, Ashleigh Buhai, Jiyai Shin

12.41pm: Minsol Kim, Lilia Vu, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

12.52pm: Yuka Saso, Jeongeun Lee6, Kiara Romero (a)

1.03pm: Aphrodite Deng (a), Rose Zhang, Yealimi Noh

1.14pm: Jenny Bae, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Yuna Araki

1.25pm: Jinhee Im, Casandra Alexander, Ai Suzuki

1.36pm: Somi Lee, Mimi Rhodes, Fuka Suga

1.47pm: Minami Katsu, Anna Huang, Peiyun Chien

1.58pm: Paula Reto, Veronika Kedronova (a), Gina Kim

2.09pm: Minji Kang, Liqi Zeng, Zoe Cusack (a)

2.20pm: Katelyn Kong (a), Amiyu Ozeki, Jaravee Boonchant

2.31pm: Addie Dobson (a), Natsumi Hayakawa, Sofia Rivera (a)

2.42pm: Kaleiya Romero, Jie-En Lin (a), Kaylyn Noh

US Women's Open Tee Times: Round Two

1st Tee

6.45am: Anna Nordqvist, Ashleigh Buhai, Jiyai Shin

6.56am: Minsol Kim, Lilia Vu, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

7.07am: Yuka Saso, Jeongeun Lee6, Kiara Romero (a)

7.18am: Aphrodite Deng (a), Rose Zhang, Yealimi Noh

7.29am: Jenny Bae, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Yuna Araki

7.40am: Jinhee Im, Casandra Alexander, Ai Suzuki

7.51am: Somi Lee, Mimi Rhodes, Fuka Suga

8.02am: Minami Katsu, Anna Huang, Peiyun Chien

8.13am: Paula Reto, Veronika Kedronova (a), Gina Kim

8.24am: Minji Kang, Liqi Zeng, Zoe Cusack (a)

8.35am: Katelyn Kong (a), Amiyu Ozeki, Jaravee Boonchant

8.46am: Addie Dobson (a), Natsumi Hayakawa, Sofia Rivera (a)

8.57am: Kaleiya Romero, Jie-En Lin (a), Kaylyn Noh

12.30pm: Catherine Park, Lucy Li, Asterisk Talley (a)

12.41pm: Alison Lee, Paula Martin Sampedro (a), Jasmine Suwannapura

12.52pm: Maja Stark, Megha Ganne, Miyu Yamashita

1.03pm: Minjee Lee, Lottie Woad, Nasa Hataoka

1.14pm: Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim, Hannah Green

1.25pm: Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Ruoning Yin

1.36pm: Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant, Andrea Lee

1.47pm: Jin Young Ko, Ayaka Furue, Grace Kim

1.58pm: Miranda Wang, Esther Henseleit, Shuri Sakuma

2.09pm: Brittany Lang, Danielle Kang, Sung Hyun Park

2.20pm: Yuri Yoshida, Paula Francisco (a), Nataliya Guseva

2.31pm: Nellie Ong (a), DaYeon Lee, Shiho Kuwaki

2.42pm: Pauline del Rosario, Napat Lertsadwattana, Athena Singh (a)

10th Tee