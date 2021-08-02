Don't miss any of the action from the second Aramco Team Series event.

Where To Watch The Aramco Team Series Sotogrande

The second instalment of the Aramco Team Series will take place this week.

In the first event Team Cowan were victorious at Centurion Club near London, and the second tournament will take place in Spain at La Reserva Club Sotogrande. The final two events will take place in the USA and Saudi Arabia.

The format sees 36 teams of four, made up of three professionals and one amateur, compete over 54 holes.

The captain of each team will get to choose one player in a pre-tournament draft system, with another professional being selected at random.

An amateur will then make up the quartet, with prize money for the winning team being split between its three professional members.

There are some huge names down to compete in the first event in England, such as Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Catriona Matthew.

How To Watch In The UK

Sky Sports will have coverage of the action from the tournament in Spain.

The action will be on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Golf as you can see below.

(All times below in BST)

Thursday 5th August 11am-3pm Sky Sports Mix

Friday 6th August 6.30am-10.30am, 11am-12.30pm Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 7th August 7am-11am Sky Sports Golf

