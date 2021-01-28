Local qualifying begins in April across 109 sites, with around 10,000 golfers expected to attempt to make the field at Torrey Pines

US Open Qualifying To Return For 2021

The US Open is returning to its usual qualification process for this year after the qualifying events were cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Last year’s tournament ended up handing spots to players via new ways, including the top 70 in the Official World Golf Ranking instead of the top 56 and the top 10 finishers in the European Tour’s UK Swing.

Local qualifying for the US Open will take place from 26th April to 18th May, with 109 sites across 43 US states as well as Canada.

It costs $200 to enter for golfers with a handicap index of 1.4 or less.

There is an expected number of around 10,000 golfers set to attempt to make the field.

Last time the US Open ran its qualifiers, in 2019, more than 9,000 golfers tried to make the field at Pebble Beach.

17 players made it all the way from local qualifiers to the 156-man field, with four going on to make the cut.

Final or Sectional qualifying will then take place between 24th May and 7th June.

There are normally 15 sites including the UK, Japan, Canada and the US.

It seems likely that the UK qualifier will return, with Walton Heath the regular venue.

Michael Campbell famously won the US Open at Pinehurst in 2005 after making it through qualifying at Walton Heath.

Torrey Pines will host the 121st US Open from 17th-20th June.

The US Women’s Open will also be running its usual qualifiers this year, with the event taking place at the Olympic Club from 3rd to 6th June.

Bryson DeChambeau will defend his title at Torrey Pines this year after winning by six shots at Winged Foot in September.

The California course will host the US Open for the first time since 2008, when Tiger Woods won his 14th Major after 91 holes, beating Rocco Mediate after a Monday playoff.