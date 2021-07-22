Take a look at who won the gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The 2016 Olympic Medal Winners

The Olympic Games is the pinnacle for any athlete, with individuals putting their bodies through hours and hours of training with the aim to win one of the three medals on offer.

Golf is no exception and, after a 112-year absence, it returned at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

But who took home the gold, silver and bronze in Brazil? Find out here.

Men’s

Justin Rose – Gold

It would be Team GB’s Justin Rose that would claim the historic gold at the Olympic Golf Course in Barra da Tijuca.

The 2013 US Open champion comprised rounds of 67, 69, 65 and 67 to win by two shots from his good friend, Henrik Stenson.

“It sounds absolutely incredible. I was on that last green just sort of pinching myself. I was thinking back to that quote that I had given about the Olympics all along.

“I hope my résumé one day will read: multiple major champion. But let’s just call it major champion and Olympic gold medalist. I’d be a very, very happy man.”

Following his victory at the 2016 Olympics, Rose would go on to win three times on the PGA Tour, including the WGC-HSBC Champions, as well as two Rolex series events on the European Tour.

Despite the success, he won’t be featuring at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, with Rose failing to qualify for the event after a number of disappointing results.

Henrik Stenson – Silver

Stenson made history at the Olympics as his silver was the first ever medal for Sweden in golf.

The Iceman produced a first round of 66, with three consecutive 68’s securing him a 14-under-par total and a two shot deficit to Rose.

Stenson, who only one month prior had claimed his first Major in an enthralling contest at the Open Championship, would go on to win only one more PGA Tour title after his silver medal, with victory at the 2017 Wyndham Championship his last win on Tour.

After his slip down the world rankings, we won’t be seeing him at the 2020 Olympics either, with Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander qualifying for Sweden. Stenson is first reserve.

Matt Kuchar – Bronze

Completing the podium was American Matt Kuchar, with his final round 63 securing a bronze medal and only a shot back of Stenson.

Following his bronze medal, Kuchar claimed two wins on the PGA Tour, one on the Japan Golf Tour and a runner-up finish at the 2017 Open Championship.

Like Rose and Stenson, the American won’t be featuring for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau representing in Japan.

Women’s

Inbee Park – Gold

It was South Korea’s Inbee Park who decimated the field in Rio, claiming a five-shot win with three rounds of 66 and a 70.

Park, who that year became the youngest player to be eligible for the LPGA Hall of Fame, said: “I’ve won Majors, but I haven’t won a gold medal, so this feels definitely very, very special and nothing I want to change.

“It’s a special week and a special feeling, and I’m so honoured to represent my country. Being able to receive the gold medal on the golf course was an unforgettable moment.”

Following her win, the South Korean would go on to win four LPGA events, with Park returning to the Olympics in Tokyo, alongside Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and Hyo-Joo Kim.

Lydia Ko – Silver

The world number one at the time produced 69, 70, 65 and 69 to finish in the silver medal position.

Ko, who that year had claimed four LPGA Tour titles before the Olympics, said following her second place finish: “What I was really excited about this week was that I was able to meet other New Zealand athletes and see some that I had met before like Eric (Murray, gold medal rower).

“One of the greatest memories of this week was to see the New Zealand flag out there and them waving and shouting and supporting. It’s been amazing.”

The New Zealander will also be returning to the Games this year in very good form, with Ko claiming her first win in three years at the Lotte Championship in April.

Shanshan Feng – Bronze

Rounding out the podium spots was China’s Shanshan Feng, who finished just one shot shy of Ko.

“China is a very strong country in the Olympics, and we’ve made so many gold, silver, bronze medals. So my bronze medal maybe doesn’t mean that much for the whole number, but to myself it means a lot, because this is golf back in the Olympics after over a hundred years, and I believe it’s the first time that a Chinese athlete is competing in this event.”

Following her bronze medal, Feng would go on to win five times in a 12-month period, moving to world number one in November 2017.

Like Park and Ko, Feng will be returning to the Olympics, but the Chinese star has said she is pondering retirement: “I am here for the Olympics,” Feng told . “My plan is up to the Olympics. I don’t know what I’m going to do after it. I might come back, I might not. We’ll see.”