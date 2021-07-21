Take a look at the entire complete field for the women's golf competition at the Olympic Games.

Women’s Olympic Golf Field

The field of 60 players competing at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s competition is now confirmed, which Kasumigaseki Country Club will host from August 4 – 7.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda tops the Olympic rankings after her Women’s PGA Championship victory, and is joined by fellow Americans Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, and older sister Jessica Korda in representing United States.

A maximum of four players from one nation is allowed, which both United States and South Korea will fill due to their success in the top-15 of the rankings.

South Korea’s team comprises of Kin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, and Hyo-Joo Kim.

Just like the men’s competition, 36 countries will participate in the women’s Olympic golf field, though the other 34 have a maximum of just two representative players.

Inbee Park is looking to defend her gold medal she achieved five-years-ago in Rio, while silver medallist Lydia Ko of New Zealand, and bronze medallist Shanshan Feng of China will also be playing in the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying.

Nelly Korda (United States)

Jin Young Ko (South Korea)

Inbee Park (South Korea)

Sei Young Kim (South Korea)

Danielle Kang (United States)

Hyo-Joo Kim (South Korea)

Brooke M. Henderson (Canada)

Yuka Saso (Phillipines)

Lexi Thompson (United States)

Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Nasa Hataoka (Japan)

Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand)

Jessica Korda (United States)

Minjee Lee (Australia)

Hannah Green (Australia)

Shanshan Feng (China)

Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)

Sophia Popov (Germany)

Mone Inami (Japan)

Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

Melissa Reid (Great Britain)

Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)

Celine Boutier (France)

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Xiyu Lin (China)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico)

Caroline Masson (Germany)

Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden)

Matilda Castren (Finland)

Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei)

Azahara Munoz (Spain)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Great Britain)

Giulia Molinaro (Italy)

Perrine Delacour (France)

Stephanie Meadow (Ireland)

Min Lee (Chinese Taipei)

Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

Alena Sharp (Canada)

Kelly Tan (Malaysia)

Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)

Bianca Pagdanganan (Phillipines)

Aditi Ashok (India)

Maria Fassi (Mexico)

Maria Fernanda Torres (Puerto Rico)

Tiffany Chan (Hong Kong)

Sanna Nuutinen (Finland)

Klara Spilkova (Czech Republic)

Manon De Roey (Belgium)

Christine Wolf (Austria)

Pia Babnik (Slovakia)

Mariajo Uribe (Columbia)

Daniela Darquea (Ecuador)

Magdalena Simmermacher (Argentina)

Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso (Italy)

Maha Haddioui (Morocco)

Tonje Daffinrud (Norway)

Paula Reto (South Africa)

Kim Metraux (Switzerland)

