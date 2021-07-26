Take a look at the entire complete field for the men's golf competition at the Olympic Games.

Men’s Olympic Golf Field

The field of 60 players competing at the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s competition is now confirmed, which Kasumigaseki Country Club will host from July 29 – August 1.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have both withdrawn from the Olympic field after testing positive for Covid-19 as they prepared to leave their respective countries for Tokyo.

Jorge Campillo will replace Rahm in Spain’s team and join fellow countryman Adri Arnaus, who is also a replacement, after he stepped in for Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Meanwhile, Patrick Reed will compete for the United States instead of DeChambeau, alongside Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele.

The United States is the only nation to have four players representing them, the maximum amount allowed.

Players are eligible based on their world ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15 thereafter.

Rory McIlroy will join Shane Lowry in playing for Ireland, while Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are representing Team GB in Tokyo during the Olympics.

The three medallists from Rio 2016 – Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, and Matt Kuchar – all failed to qualify.

Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood all joined Dustin Johnson and Rafa Cabrera Bello in declining their chance to play in the Olympics.

Justin Thomas (United States)

Collin Morikawa (United States)

Xander Schauffele (United States)

Patrick Reed (United States)

Rory McIlroy (Ireland)

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Paul Casey (Great Britain)

Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

Sungjae Im (South Korea)

Cameron Smith (Australia)

Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

Corey Conners (Canada)

Romain Langasque (France)

Garrick Higgo (South Africa)

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Marc Leishman (Australia)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

Siwoo Kim (South Korea)

Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)

Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)

Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)

Rikuya Hoshino (Japan)

Antoine Rozner (France)

Thomas Detry (Belgium)

Alex Noren (Sweden)

Thomas Pieters (Belgium)

Kalle Samooja (Finland)

Matthias Schwab (Austria)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)

Sami Valimaki (Finland)

Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)

Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)

Francesco Molinari (Italy)

Henrik Norlander (Sweden)

Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chile)

Adri Arnaus (Spain)

Joachim Hansen (Denmark)

Rory Sabbatini (Slovakia)

Sepp Straka (Austria)

Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

Jorge Campillo (Spain)

Adrian Meronk (Poland)

Maximilian Kieffer (Germany)

Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines)

Ondrej Lieser (Czech Republic)

Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe)

Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand)

Hurly Long (Germany)

Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay)

Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico)

Gavin Green (Malaysia)

Carl Yuan (China)

Kristian Krogh Johannessen (Norway)

Wu Ashun (China)

Anirban Lahiri (India)

Udayan Mane (India)

