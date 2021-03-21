Henrik Stenson To Drop Out Of World’s Top 100

Former Open Champion, Henrik Stenson, is set to drop out of the world's top 100 for the first time since November 2012.



Henrik Stenson is set to drop out of the world’s top 100 for the first time in nine years after his poor form continues.

The Swede has, so far, missed five cuts in six tournaments in 2021; his only placing is a 46th place finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 44-year-old has been recovering from some nagging injuries. Just before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Stenson revealed he had: “a little plunge [on] the ski slopes like two and a half weeks ago. We got some sore ribs still, so I’m maybe not a hundred percent.”

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Stenson would miss the cut; shooting rounds of 73 and 75. The following week, the Swede would do even worse; producing a 13-over-par round of 85 in his first round of The Players Championship.

At this week’s Honda Classic, Stenson would shoot yet another frustrating first round of 78, then follow it up with a round of 75 to miss the cut by 12 shots.

With his run of poor results, the 2016 Open Champion is set to drop out of the world rankings for the first time since November 2012.

Stenson first entered the top 100 in the world rankings nearly 20 years ago (May 2001) and reached the top 10 in 2007.

He then went onto enjoy multiple successes including being one of only four players to win a Major, Players Championship, WGC event and a FedEx Cup. With only Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas the other players to achieve the feat.

The Swede has spent over 300 weeks ranked in the top ten, with his career high world ranking of second being the best by any male Swedish golfer.

With a busy period coming up, including the Ryder Cup, Stenson will need to draw upon his experience if he is to make Padraig Harrington’s side in September.

