8 Things You’ve Forgotten About The 2016 US Open (Aside From Dustin Johnson’s Controversial Ruling And Victory)
What can you remember about the last US Open to be held at Oakmont Country Club? It was 2016, the year Dustin Johnson won his first Major Championship
There's nothing like looking back at the Major Championship picture archives to make you feel old.
Dustin Johnson won the US Open the last time the tournament was held at Oakmont Country Club - and that was nine years ago. Wow.
It's not so much seeing former World No.1 Johnson lift the trophy (he is of course just going through the motions now on LIV) that makes you realize how time flies; more a lean and fresh-faced Rahm winning low amateur honors (he looks like a school kid).
Here are a few other things you may have forgotten about the 2016 US Open at Oakmont, including a certain rules controversy.
1. SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER'S US OPEN DEBUT
The World No.1 made his US Open debut at Oakmont Country Club in 2016. The three-time Major winner hasn't missed many cuts in his career, but this was one of the few.
Scheffler, who was an amateur at the time and had his sister Callie caddying for him, opened with a 69 - but a 78 in round two meant he missed the weekend.
2. JON RAHM WAS LOW AMATEUR
Rahm joined Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Ken Venturi as players in the post-World War II era to win the US Open after earning low amateur honors in the same championship.
Rahm was the low amateur at Oakmont in 2016, and the Spaniard lifted the trophy fives years later.
A four-day total of +7 (287) might not sound that great, but only four players finished under par in 2016.
3. SHANE LOWRY HELD THE 54-HOLE LEAD
Shane Lowry certainly won't have forgotten this, although he'll no doubt be reminded about it plenty of times this week.
His 65 in the third round was classy, but he took 11 more shots on Sunday and finished in a tie for second alongside Scott Piercy and Jim Furyk.
A 72 would have given have be enough to win the title, and he admitted that he drove himself mad thinking about it in the days that followed.
"I led it by four shots going into the final round. I was close," he said a few weeks later. "It was one of the best weeks of my career to contend in a tournament like that and probably could have easily won."
4. THE RULES CONTROVERSY
Most people won't have forgotten this one, but for those of you who have, here's a quick recap.
Johnson was penalized one stroke for having caused his ball to move on the fifth green in the final round, which was a violation of then Rule 18.2.
It was the way the incident that was handled and the wording of the rule itself that people remember most.
It took officials seven holes to inform the American that they thought there might be a problem and that they wanted to discuss the incident in the recorder's hut at the end of the round.
As a result, no one, including Johnson's rivals, knew where they stood.
Thankfully, it didn't matter - Johnson won anyway. However, it was all a bit of fiasco to say the least.
5. Andrew Landry Almost Defied The Odds
The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie, who was ranked 624th in the world, entered the final day at Oakmont within striking distance.
He opened his account with a 66 and was looking like a seasoned winner after following that with rounds of 71 and 70.
Sadly for the man from Groves, Texas, he struggled on the final day and a 78 saw him slip down to 15th spot.
In fairness, after going out in seven over, he dropped just one shot on the back nine to record a very respectable finish.
6. Tiger Woods Was Absent
Probably only Tiger Woods' manager, surgeon and the player himself know exactly how many injuries and surgeries he's had over the years.
This was one of those years where he was forced to sit out another Major Championship - and on this occasion it was back related.
7. Play Was Suspended On The First Day
Bad weather caused havoc over the course of the first round, with play having to be suspended three times.
It was wet and it was stormy and it was, at times, with lightning in the area, dangerous.
For fans, especially, Thursday was pretty miserable.
8. DJ'S BIRDIE ON 18
Let's not forget how Johnson closed out his round, because this has to go down as one of the best birdies ever on the final hole of a Major Championship.
Only one player had made a three on the 18th on Sunday - one player out of 63. This is because it was a 489-yard par-4, and playing more like 500 yards plus.
Johnson, still not knowing if there was a penalty coming his way after what happened on the fifth, split the narrow fairway and then hit a 6-iron straight over the flag.
A few minutes later, he rolled in a slippery four-footer. Had he screamed, 'Stick your penalty where the sun doesn't shine,' no one would have blamed him.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
