What Is Henrik Stenson Wearing?

Henrik Stenson is the most successful male golfer in Swedish history, being only one of four players to win a Major championship, WGC event, FedEx Cup and Players Championship.

The Swede has been wearing Hugo Boss attire since 2004, stating: “Wearing Hugo Boss always makes me look and feel good on and off the golf course”

Check out what Stenson is wearing for the 2021 season below:

BOSS Pauletech Polo

The Pauletech polo features in a slim fit with a three-button design on the front of the polo. It also includes added stretch to keep you comfortable and mobile on and off the course, with the signature Hugo Boss logo on the left side of the chest.

BOSS Spectre Trousers

The Spectre trousers are water repellent and have an elasticated waistband for comfort.

Ecco S-Three Henrik Stenson Golf Shoes

This is one of the most comfortable shoes Ecco has ever made which therefore makes it one of the best Ecco golf shoes ever as well. This comfort comes from the new Zonal Fluidform Technology, which creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it. Stenson has been a fan for a while now to the point where Ecco made special ‘Henrik Stenson’ editions.

Iceman 3.0 Sunglasses

Stenson’s Iceman 3.0 sunglasses feature highly functional sports frames, with the lenses being made out of TR-90, an ultra light and flexible polymer for coping with high visual demands.

Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Cap

Stenson’s hat is usually printed with his sponsors: Mutual of Omaha on the front and Callaway on the sides. The cap features an adjustable closure system which allows you to adjust the fit, therefore it remains comfortable while you are playing your round.

Titleist Players Golf Glove

The ‘Titleist Players Glove’ is one of the most recognised and trusted gloves on the Tour and, thanks to its classic and timeless design and thin cabretta leather, it remains a favourite with professionals.