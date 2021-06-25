The inclusion of the Northern Irishman adds further star power to the Scottish Open line-up

Rory McIlroy Joins World-Class Field For 2021 Scottish Open

World No. 10 and star of the men’s game Rory McIlroy is the latest big name and major champion to confirm his intention to play in this year’s Scottish Open.

Fresh off an improved showing at last week’s US Open in which he was in with a shout of landing his fifth major with just eight holes to go, the Northern Irishman will bolster an already strong line-up set to descend upon the Renaissance Club once again.

Such is the quality of the field assembled that four of the top five players in the world have already committed to journey across to Scotland’s east coast, including newly crowned US Open champ Jon Rahm, and Americans Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

It will be McIlroy’s seventh appearance in the tournament and first since 2019, the last time it took place in its usual slot in the calendar. The 32-year-old’s best result came in 2014 when he finished in a tie for 14th before going on to win The Open the following week at Royal Liverpool.

He’ll be hoping for something similar this year as he targets a return to major-winning ways for the first time since his PGA Championship victory nearly seven years ago.

The Northern Irishman will have his work cut out though, as elsewhere, there is a strong English contingent that includes the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Matt Wallace and Ian Poulter, as well as defending champion Aaron Rai and home favourite Robert MacIntyre all vying for the title.

In line with the current government-enforced Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of tickets are on sale now for each of the four tournament days but these won’t be available for purchase on-site.

The 2021 Scottish Open will take place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 8-11.