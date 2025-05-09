Australian Open Reportedly Aiming To Bring Rory McIlroy 'Down Under' In 2025
McIlroy is reportedly the Australian Open's number one target if Royal Melbourne wins hosting rights for an event the World No.2 has not played since 2014
Rory McIlroy has not played the Australian Open since 2014, but if recent reports are to be believed, that could well change in 2025.
The Masters champion is said to be the number one target for officials to lure Down Under the next time the Stonehaven Cup is contested by pros on the PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour - typically in late November or early December.
Code Sports has said that the Victorian Government is backing a lucrative deal to attract McIlroy over to Australia, but there are still several factors to be determined before the green light is given.
Firstly, the host site is yet to be confirmed, although it is believed that Victoria's Royal Melbourne (composite course) leads the way ahead of a rival from New South Wales. If Royal Melbourne were to be successful, it would mark the first time since 1991 the Australian Open has been held there.
Then, there is the exact appearance fee that McIlroy would command. When Tiger Woods played (and won) the Australian Masters at Kingston Heath in 2009, he earned $3 million prior to picking up a check for a further $250,000 thanks to his two-stroke victory.
While the Victorian government faced criticism at the time for agreeing to pay half of Woods' appearance fee, they pointed to the estimated economic return of circa $20 million as justification. They would hope for a similar picture should the Northern Irishman travel over just before the end of the year.
And the chances of that happening are certainly conceivable. McIlroy - who won the Stonehaven Cup back in 2013 after downing Australian legend, Adam Scott on the final hole - is a huge fan of golf Down Under and has, on more than one occasion, spoken of his admiration for the country's premier golf event.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking to Golf Digest in 2024, the 36-year-old revealed he would love to see the Australian Open become one of the world's biggest tournaments in the future.
He said: "The Australian Open, for example, should almost be the fifth major. The market down there is huge with potential. They love golf. They love sport. They have been starved of top-level golf. And the courses are so good."
McIlroy then repeated his stance prior triumphing for a second time at The Players Championship in March of this year.
The five-time Major winner said: "I think we need bigger events in Australia. I think the Australian Open needs to be put up and held to a higher... the Australian Open was always a very big tournament back in the day. That is one which could be elevated."
Code Sports also reported that tournament officials are looking to secure appearances from a handful of LIV golfers, too - likely including Ripper GC stars Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman - at an event which welcomed Jordan Spieth in 2017.
On the Talk Birdie To Me podcast, Australian former pro Mark Allen believes McIlroy, at least, is a lock to play. Allen said: "As we speak here right now, it’s going to happen. But we all know in the sporting world that things can change.”
Reacting to the report, Golf Monthly's news editor, Elliott Heath hopes an appearance from the World No.2 helps the Australian Open become one of the best non-Major events of the year again.
Heath said: "McIlroy is a big fan of historic national Opens, and in particular the Australian Open, so this comes as very welcome news and I hope that they can manage to get it over the line. It’s a shame that he doesn’t go there off of his own back, as there’s surely appearance money in the works, but that is modern sport, unfortunately.
"With an abundance of LIV Golfers seeking world ranking points, including the likes of Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann, I’d imagine, the Australian Open could well be one of the best non-Major tournaments of the year - which is exactly what it should be.
"We’ve seen in the past, too, that when McIlroy commits to an event others follow, as his stardom makes the tournaments bigger and his high world ranking improves the Field Rating and therefore the number of OWGR points up for grabs.
"If he does play and it turns into a big success, it’s certainly a chance for the Aussie Open to return to golf’s top table, which can only be a good thing."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
