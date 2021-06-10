Former World No. 1s Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will tee it up at this year's Scottish Open

Justin Thomas And Jon Rahm To Headline 2021 Scottish Open

The 2021 Scottish Open has been given a major boost with the announcement that Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm will take part in the Rolex Series event this year.

Back in its usual summer slot on the calendar – the week before the Open Championship – two of the game’s biggest names have joined an already-impressive line-up set to descend upon the Renaissance Club that includes the likes of Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Rahm, the current World No. 3 and 2019 Race to Dubai champion, will be looking to become just the second Spaniard to win the Scottish Open following Rafa Cabrera Bello’s triumph in 2017.

“I’m looking forward to teeing it up at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open for the first time,” the 26-year-old said. “I always enjoy playing in Rolex Series events, and I’ve had success in them in the past few years, so it will be pretty cool to try to add another title in Scotland this summer ahead of The Open.”

As for Thomas, whose professional debut came in Scotland at the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the 28-year-old is excited to make his second appearance in the tournament and once again stressed his intention to play and win all over the world.

“I can’t wait to get back to Scotland and the Renaissance Club,” Thomas said. “I have a lot of good memories of playing in Scotland and it would be an awesome place to win a first Rolex Series title.

“I’ve said before it’s a goal of mine to win on different tours and in different countries, and I would love to be successful when I come back to the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in July.”

This will be the third time the East Lothian layout has played host to an event that boasts an impressive roll of honour. No shortage of big names have lifted Scotland’s national championship, including newly crowned PGA champion Phil Mickelson, who completed a rare Scottish Open-Open double in 2013.

That will no doubt be the target for former World No. 1s Rahm and Thomas, but first, there is the small matter of the US Open, which Rahm in particular will have trouble preparing for.

The Spaniard was leading by six shots after three rounds at last week’s Memorial Tournament before being informed, very publicly, that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would therefore have to withdraw and self-isolate for 10 days.

While he should be fit to tee it up in time to play at Torrey Pines, it’s hardly the ideal run-up. Nor has it been for Thomas, who has struggled for form since his big win at The Players Championship back in March.

The Aberdeen Investments Scottish Open takes place from July 8-11, 2021, with a limited number of tickets currently available for the four tournament days.