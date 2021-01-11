The 31-year-old sealed his first official win in seven years in Hawaii
Harris English Wins Tournament Of Champions
Harris English took down Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win his third PGA Tour title and first in more than seven years.
The American entered the final round tied for the lead and birdies at the 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th catapulted him back into the lead after a level par front nine.
He birdied the 18th hole to tie Joaquin Niemann at 25 under, after the Chilean shot nine under par in the final round.
Niemann could only par the 18th both in regulation and in the playoff, with English birdieing for the victory.
English moves from 29th in the world up to a career-high 17th.
“It feels amazing. All the hard work that has gone into this, all the highs and lows of golf that it brings over a career and I feel like I’ve gotten out of my valley and getting back to the tournaments and some of the quality of golf that I know I can play,” an emotional English said.
“It feels great to have some validation out there on the golf course.”
It’s his second win in a month after victory at the QBE Shootout with Matt Kuchar pre-Christmas, which they won for the third time.
“I feel like that kind of got me over the hump of finally getting a win like that and knowing I can do it under the gun,” he said.
“I couldn’t have hit it any better than I did coming down the stretch on 18 in regulation. You’ve got to have confidence in yourself.”
Watch highlights from the final round and English’s emotional winning interview –