Who will emerge victorious in week one of the 2022 PGA Tour season?

Fortinet Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Jon Rahm 3pts at 9/2 with William Hill

The world No. 1 is automatic favourite and is keeping his game competition-sharp for the hard miles he will have to go at Whistling Straits at the end of the month in his role as Europe’s main hope of retaining the Ryder Cup. BET NOW

Kevin Na 2pts each way at 22/1 with Bet365

Outside Cantlay and Rahm, he’s the most in-form golfer on the planet. The Sony Open winner is on the most tremendous run, which also embraces second places at the John Deere and Wyndham and is unlucky not to get a Ryder Cup spot. BET NOW

Cameron Champ 1pt each way at 40/1 with Bet365

2019 winner Cameron Champ is a North California boy with a big local following and has won a tournament in each of the last three years, his latest coming in the 3M Open in July. BET NOW

Aaron Rai 1pt each way at 100/1 with Betfair

The Wolverhampton youngster, top 20 in this year’s Open, could go well at a big price after recently earning his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. BET NOW

Brendan Steele 0.5pts each way at 90/1 with Betfair

Two-time course winner Brendan Steele may be worth a tiny interest even though his golf last year apart from top fours at Waialae and PGA National was undistinguished. BET NOW

Fortinet Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

The curtain came down on the 2020-21 PGA Tour year with that thrilling FedEx Cup showdown between Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm just two weekends back but here we go with 2021-22 and the Fortinet Championship, the new name for the Safeway.

That itself was the new name five years earlier for the Frys.com Championship but while sponsors come and go, the North course at Silverado Country Club in the wine-growing Napa Valley of California goes merrily along as tournament host.

Built in 1958 and twice re-designed, first by Robert Trent Jones Jr, then by 1974 Open champion and co-owner Johnny Miller, it is a 7123-yard par 72 featuring tree-pinched fairways and challenging greens.

Not too challenging though as 47-year-old Stewart Cink, who is not defending this week, shot a record 21-under 267 last autumn for his first victory since the 2009 Open at Turnberry.

Rahm, not fretting at home about the $10m he missed out on by just failing to catch Cantlay at East Lake – it was $15m for the winner, a paltry (!) $5m to the runner-up – steals a march on his main 2022 FedEx rivals by making a fast start to the new campaign.

The world No. 1 is automatic favourite and is keeping his game competition-sharp for the hard miles he will have to go at Whistling Straits at the end of the month in his role as Europe’s main hope of retaining the Ryder Cup.

Rahm is joined by two more reigning Major champions in Hideki Matsuyama and Phil Mickelson, the PGA champion almost certainly upset at not to be given a Ryder Cup wildcard even though he is 51.

He is not the first to be left out.

It happened twice to John Daly, when he won the 1991 PGA at Crooked Stick and four years later after he won our Open at St Andrews.

How he would love to put two fingers up to Steve Stricker by winning before the big match.

Matsuyama, however, is the more likely to trouble Rahm while 2019 winner Cameron Champ is a North California boy with a big local following and has won a tournament in each of the last three years, his latest coming in the 3M Open in July.

Emiliano Grillo and his 2015 playoff victim Kevin Na merit consideration, Na having finished joint-winner with Rahm of the Tour Championship’s 72-hole without-handicap contest and third in the main FedEx event.

The Sony Open winner is on the most tremendous run, which also embraces second places at the John Deere and Wyndham and is unlucky not to get a Ryder Cup spot.

Outside Cantlay and Rahm, he’s the most in-form golfer on the planet.

That Silverado victory six years ago remains Grillo’s lone PGA victory.

The mournful Argentinian is better than that but seems to beat himself.

Two coming over from Wentworth are Korn Ferry Tour graduates Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Arron Rai.

If Aphi had birdied the 17th on Sunday instead of hooking his second shot into the hedge he would now be BMW PGA champion but even a share of second was a positive result for the talented Thai who had lost his main-tour card in a career slump.

Brit Rai also did well at Wentworth in finishing 14th after achieving a lifetime ambition to earn a PGA Tour card.

The 2020 Scottish Open champion, the only golfer to wear gloves on each hand, thought he’d blown it when, needing a four to win the Boise Open on the satellite circuit three weeks ago, he thinned a flop shot, took six and even missed out on a playoff.

But he hadn’t and the Wolverhampton youngster, top 20 in this year’s Open, could go well at a big price whereas Aphi took a great deal out of himself last week and may need time to recover.

Others to consider are Will Zalatoris, Webb Simpson and Si Woo Kim while two-time course winner Brendan Steele may be worth a tiny interest even though his golf last year apart from top fours at Waialae and PGA National was undistinguished.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Fortinet Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Jon Rahm 3pts at 9/2 with William Hill

The world No. 1 is automatic favourite and is keeping his game competition-sharp for the hard miles he will have to go at Whistling Straits at the end of the month in his role as Europe’s main hope of retaining the Ryder Cup. BET NOW

Kevin Na 2pts each way at 22/1 with Bet365

Outside Cantlay and Rahm, he’s the most in-form golfer on the planet. The Sony Open winner is on the most tremendous run, which also embraces second places at the John Deere and Wyndham and is unlucky not to get a Ryder Cup spot. BET NOW

Cameron Champ 1pt each way at 40/1 with Bet365

2019 winner Cameron Champ is a North California boy with a big local following and has won a tournament in each of the last three years, his latest coming in the 3M Open in July. BET NOW

Aaron Rai 1pt each way at 100/1 with Betfair

The Wolverhampton youngster, top 20 in this year’s Open, could go well at a big price after recently earning his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. BET NOW