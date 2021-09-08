USA captain Steve Stricker has picked Finau, Schauffele, Berger, Spieth, English and Scheffler as his six wildcards for Whilsting Straits

Steve Stricker Announces US Ryder Cup Wildcards

Team USA is finalised for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

US captain Steve Stricker announced his six wildcard picks to join the automatic qualifiers of Morikawa, Johnson, DeChambeau, Koepka, Thomas and Cantlay.

Completing the team are Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

It means that USA will have six rookies in the side in the form of Morikawa, Schauffele, Cantlay, English, Berger and Scheffler, the most since 2008.

Big-names to miss out include ‘Captain America’ himself Patrick Reed, who recently suffered from bilateral pneumonia.

Others to miss out include Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Kevin Na, Billy Horschel and Jason Kokrak.

Team USA – Ryder Cup 2020

Collin Morikawa – Ryder Cup rookie

Dustin Johnson – Fifth Ryder Cup appearance

Bryson DeChambeau – Second Ryder Cup appearance

Brooks Koepka – Third Ryder Cup appearance

Justin Thomas – Second Ryder Cup appearance

Patrick Cantlay – Ryder Cup rookie

Tony Finau – wildcard – Second Ryder Cup appearance

Xander Schauffele – wildcard – Ryder Cup rookie

Jordan Spieth – wildcard – Fourth Ryder Cup appearance

Harris English – wildcard – Ryder Cup rookie

Daniel Berger – wildcard – Ryder Cup rookie

Scottie Scheffler – wildcard – Ryder Cup rookie

The Americans will seek to regain the Ryder Cup trophy after losing 17.5 – 10.5 at Le Golf National last time out.

All of the last three Ryder Cups have been won by the home side, however, so there will be confidence in the team that they can replicate 2016’s triumph at Hazeltine.

Team Europe will be finalised after the BMW PGA Championship where Padraig Harrington will name his three wildcard picks.

The 2020 Ryder Cup takes place from 24th-26th September.