The US Open champion is hoping to take advantage of the firm and fast conditions to get the most out of his length

Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Masters Game Plan

With Augusta National expected to play firm and fast for the 2021 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau has already set his sights on using his length to devastating effect.

After famously declaring the Georgia layout would play like a par 68 for him in November, the current US Open champion is hoping to build on that humbling experience as he bids for a maiden green jacket.

He said: “Given what I learned from the Masters last November, I’m going to be focusing mainly on accomplishing: how do I hit iron shots into greens to give myself the best chance to give myself the ability to make birdie.

“There was a lot of times last year where I hit decent enough drives, but I just didn’t feel like I was hitting shots in the correct quadrants of the greens or giving myself opportunities on par 5s like I should have.

“But mainly, you look at numerous holes out there for myself, and I just didn’t give myself opportunities on par 4s.

“No. 3 was a great example. I just didn’t put it in the right place. And then when I did, I three-putted one day.

“Looking at opportunities, not just the par 5s, but mainly the par 4s for me and how I can attack those par 4s to give myself the best opportunity to make a lot of birdies out there.”

It certainly doesn’t take a genius to work out what he means by ‘attacking’, with the 27-year-old even putting a new driver in play for the practice rounds.

In particular, he has targeted the third hole as one he could exploit, although wasn’t shy in withholding the game plan he intends to adopt for the majority of the course.

He said: “No. 11, I can squeeze it down the right side pretty far. On the 9th, I can take it over the left trees and get into that big expansive grass, which is cool.

“On 5, I may hit it over the bunkers, and that gives me a lot of comfort that I can get it over those bunkers on a windy day.

“I would say for the most part the golf course is going to play different, but there’s opportunity where the ball will roll out, one of them being No. 2, if you can hit a drive down that hill with spin, it’s going to roll pretty far.

“Everybody has been talking about 13. It is pitched in, so if I’m going to fly it into that slope, it’s not going to run out that much, even from last November.

“No. 8 is still into the hill, you can land it into the hill, but you’ll get some more roll out.

“No. 7, you can hit a shorter club and have it roll out, which would be great.

“Even 3, you’re going to be able to bounce and almost roll it up the hill, at least from my driver, instead of just hitting it and stopping like it did last November.

“I’ll try and drive the green this year. It’s a little firmer, so be able to do that. That’s one that will be a little bit of a unique line if I do take driver.”

While he certainly has the attributes to overpower Augusta National off the tee, DeChambeau knows he’ll have to do more than just find the fairways if he’s to walk away victorious come Sunday evening.

“Length is only as good as you can hit your next shot, is what I always say. And that’s the most important thing about Augusta National.

“It doesn’t test just the driving. It tests your second shots, it tests the third shot, it tests your four-footer you’re trying to make for par.

“You go up around those putting greens, and you just try to hit it into those areas of the green where the pins are, and it becomes very diabolical.

“I think that’s what’s so special about here is that you have to have every facet of your game working really, really well.”

DeChambeau is in a group with Adam Scott and Max Homa for rounds one and two, with the trio teeing off at 6:36pm BST on Thursday.