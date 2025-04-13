If Bryson DeChambeau Wins The Masters Today, Will He Eclipse Scottie Scheffler As Golf's Shining Star?

Bryson DeChambeau has been electric at The Masters this week, forging a fantastic opportunity to earn a first Green Jacket in a blockbuster showdown with Rory McIlroy on Sunday.

The current US Open Champion leads the field for birdies at Augusta National this week, with a whopping 18 made in the first three rounds, and also sits at the top of the tree in driving distance and putts per green in regulation.

Many golf fans were frustrated in the first couple of rounds with the lack of Bryson DeChambeau on the featured groups feed, which was actually one of many reasons that I became fed up with The Masters television coverage this week, but we will certainly see plenty of him as he aims to win a second Major title in his last three attempts.

With all that Bryson DeChambeau has already achieved in his career, will a victory at Augusta National mean that he eclipses Scottie Scheffler as golf's shining star?

It's a resounding yes from me, and I can't help but feel that Bryson is the Masters champion that golf needs right now...

Could Bryson DeChambeau Eclipse Scheffler With Masters Win?

Scottie Scheffler has dominated our sport in recent times, partly thanks to a mesmeric nine-win season in 2024 that shot him into the hot seat as golf's hottest commodity.

Two Masters wins in three years reserved an eternal place in the game's history for the current World No.1, but I can't help but feel that another elite talent has been regularly overlooked.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open in 2024, his second Major title in four years, and also finished runner-up in an agonisingly close affair at the PGA Championship in the same year.

He was also 6th at The Masters when Scottie went on to win 12 months ago, and holds two LIV Golf titles alongside prestigious PGA Tour wins, such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Memorial Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler won two Masters titles in three years, as well as collecting an impressive number of worldwide wins including an Olympic gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images)

My personal opinion is that his decision to join LIV Golf has clouded the judgement of many, and whether you agree with that decision or not there is no denying his immense quality and dedication to be the best.

A lack of opportunities to win Official World Golf Ranking points mean that he has slipped to World No.19, after reaching a high of fourth back in 2021, and that is quite frankly inaccurate.

There is no way that there are 18 better players than DeChambeau in our game right now, and that fact in itself should raise plenty of questions.

If you compare the record of Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, there isn't a stark difference. Scheffler has two major titles, matching the achievement of DeChambeau, with Scottie just outperforming Bryson in terms of professional wins.

DeChambeau does hold some stock over Scheffler however, with a US Amateur victory in 2015, and with a win at Augusta National on Sunday he would hold two different majors concurrently - something Scheffler is yet to achieve.

A Masters win for Bryson today will mean he holds two of the four men's majors concurrently, something Scottie Scheffler is yet to achieve (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering he is one excellent final round away from eclipsing the number of Major wins that Scheffler has in his career so far, I feel that Bryson is rarely spoken about in the same breath as the two-time Masters Champion.

With his huge global reach, through his incredible social media following, Bryson DeChambeau is arguably already the more recognisable figure.

I believe that a titanic tussle with McIlroy, and a momentous Green Jacket win, could be enough to catapult him to the very top of the men's professional game... even if the world rankings don't say as much!