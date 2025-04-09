Sorry LIV Golf Haters… Bryson Winning The Masters In 2025 Would Be The Best Outcome For The Game

As excitement builds around The Masters, I find myself falling into familiar habits that seem to only rear their head around the first Major of the season. Most notably, I tend to binge Masters content like it's the only source of entertainment on the planet - scrambling for enough Augusta National, nostalgia and Masters betting picks to quench my thirst.

So, as I settled in to watch the press conferences, I found myself in awe of one man... two-time US Open Champion, Bryson DeChambeau. His approach was refreshingly humble, honest and pioneering - and it struck me how much Bryson had grown in recent years since his perhaps ill-phrased 'par-67' claims.

With the divided nature of the game only amplified by the reuniting of the world's top talent at Augusta National this week, I finished his press conference feeling hopeful of the direction golf could move in with someone like him at the forefront – which is why I believe that Bryson winning The Masters in 2025 would be the best outcome for golf. Don't agree with me? I'll give you three reasons why...

Bryson Winning The Masters In 2025 Would Be The Best Outcome For Golf

1. Growing The Game Away From The Golf Course

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most recognisable names in golf, with his reach expanding outside the parameters of the traditional game thanks to his 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and more than four million followers across his other social media channels.

His engaging content series creates a window into the world of golf that may appeal more to a new generation of participants, shining a light on the lighter side of our sport and embracing the entertainment factor it provides.

But, it's also important to note that this doesn't come at the expense of tradition and the values golf holds most dear. When asked about his content creation, and any future opportunities to do so at Augusta National, Bryson was very respectful towards the iconic venue.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Oh, my gosh. I don't think it's appropriate to talk about right now. Oh, man, if I got the opportunity, it would be great to just film something that - I don't even know. I'd love to talk about the history of this golf course.

"I think it would be really cool to showcase all the past champions and what Mr. Jones had done for this community and this place and Mr. Roberts, and just the history of it would be really cool to showcase. That would be a cool, aspiring opportunity for me."

The balance between growing the game and celebrating its history is a line the Bryson appears to appreciate.

Being too fervently towards one side of the spectrum or the other, like completely dismissing the positive role of modern forms of media in the game or totally disregarding the very fabric of golf in order to generate a few extra clicks, would be a foolish and unsuccessful way to amplify the reach of our sport.

In Bryson, I truly believe we have a custodian that can control that equilibrium. The two-time Major Champion even referenced the joy he feels in taking the game global -either through his YouTube Channel or through his work on LIV Golf.

"I enjoy going over to a place like Singapore and seeing a kid just absolutely jump for joy when he gets an autograph from me.

"That to me feels amazing, just as amazing as I'm able to sign an autograph for a patron here at Augusta, at the Masters. Being able to sign for a kid, it's the same feeling, and I want to do that across the world.

"It's just fun. Look, at the end of my time, I don't want to be just known for winning a bunch of tournaments. I want to be known for entertaining and inspiring and hopefully growing the game of golf in some capacity, in whatever way that is, whatever new way I find."

With the way that people now consume media, through smartphones and social apps, embracing this opportunity and adapting to utilise the reach it provides is the only way to ensure that golf not only continues to grow as a sport, but also to help it to thrive.

Bryson is a leading figure in growing the game of golf across a variety of social media platforms - reaching a brand new audience in the process (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. The Lifelong Learner

Bryson is a great learner, and as a result is a fantastic role model for people around the world as he shows them that resilience and a pioneering attitude can yield positive results.

As a former educator, I can speak to the immense power that learning can have on a persons life - but often people do not succeed because they are scared to fail.

With the impressive platform that Bryson DeChambeau has built, it is inspiring to see the way he continually strives to improve, all while being unafraid to stumble and fall.

In his Masters press conference, Bryson was asked about his recent 'tinkering' missions, and his answer perfectly summarised an approach that could empower so many young people.

"It's optimization. I think I'm looking at it in a much different lens than I have in the past where I'm tinkering, tinkering, tinkering, trying to find the ends of the parameters and go one extreme to the next extreme.

"I'm actually starting to kind of hone in on my true nature of what works best for me and then optimize my equipment around that.

Optimisation over perfection is a mantra the Bryson DeChambeau has used to secure a multitude of wins in his career - including two Major Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That's kind of my strategy now. I've tried a bunch of stuff. I've tried getting really strong, really big really quickly, backtracked off of that. I was super thin in college. Tried swinging a bunch of different ways.

"But I found kind of what naturally works for me, and now it's just a mechanism of how do I optimize all the variables a little bit better and just continue to work on those small parameters.

"Because I want to be the best that I possibly can be for myself. What better way than just to continue to optimize."

The message of trying things to gather experience and data, then trying something different to solidify your understanding of the entire spectrum before 'optimizing' to suit your particular needs or goals is one that we could all learn something from.

For those who are new to the game of golf, perhaps as a result of watching The Masters or seeing content on Bryson's Youtube Channel, this mantra of resilience and exploration could help to foster lifelong participation rather than an early exit through natural frustrations experienced in the pursuit of progress.

Rather than just accepting the norm, Bryson searches for his own way. Whether tinkering with his equipment, purposefully 'breaking' his swing to understand the fault or his desire to venture into the unknown to find peak efficiency is the epitome of growth and lifelong learning.

3. Strength Of Character

I eluded earlier to the comments Bryson made a number of years ago about Augusta National being a 'par-67' for him, and I have to be honest... I wasn't his biggest fan at the time.

As time has gone on, and I have seen the way in which he is trying to be a force for good in the game of golf, I couldn't be more convinced that he is the perfect poster boy for our game.

I can't remember a more extreme transition in my perception of a professional sports person, other than perhaps when I went from loathing to loving Granit Xhaka as his career at my beloved Arsenal progressed and ultimately ended.

Inspiring young people and growing the game globally is very important to Bryson (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a similar way, that journey was fuelled by what I perceived to be a rapid improvement in their strength of character.

Bryson DeChambeau comes across as a respectful, humble and personable guy who demonstrates the manner and ambition to be worthy of wearing a Green Jacket all while being totally open to criticism in a really healthy way.

In his press conference this week, I could feel his admiration for the course, history and tradition of Augusta National and The Masters - and that sparked something in my brain to believe that, when paired with his immense quality on the course, he was ready to take that step into the winner's circle.

His relationship with the media, being both open and honest but also very relaxed and warm, also demonstrates his maturity and appears to show a desire to be a positive figure in the game.

Whatever your opinion is on LIV Golf and the divide in men's professional golf, I can't understand how anyone would not be rooting for a player with his character and integrity... and I believe that Bryson winning The Masters would only help to push golf out of its comfort zone and into the future.

Quiz Time: Masters Special