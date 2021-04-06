The Golfing Scientist was seen going through a speed training drill on Monday at Augusta

WATCH: Beast Mode! DeChambeau Pummels Drives On Augusta Range

Vijay Singh was looking on in amazement as Bryson DeChambeau went through a speed routine on Monday of Masters week.

DeChambeau, now the PGA Tour’s longest hitter, appeared to activate ‘beast mode’ and pummel drive after drive as hard as he possibly could.

The Golfing Scientist recently told the BBC that he goes through 90-minute speed sessions of trying to hit his driver as far as he possibly can.

It appears this was a mini tournament-week version.

He also told the BBC that his goals for the year are to average over 200mph ball speed with his drives on the PGA Tour and improve his wedge game.

The 27-year-old ranks 1st in Driving Distance, SG: Off the tee, SG: Tee to green, SG: Total and Scoring Average on the PGA Tour this season.

He is also second on the money list with $5.4m earned already since September.

Bryson described Augusta National as a par 67 last year as he considers all of the par 5s as two-shotters and thinks his length takes another stroke off the par too.

The 2016 Masters low amateur didn’t quite play his best last year, partly because of the dizziness he was experiencing.

The World No.5 and reigning US Open champion enters the week as one of the tournament favourites.

