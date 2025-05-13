‘It’s Just A Matter Of Time’ - Bryson DeChambeau Backs Fellow LIV Golf Star Joaquin Niemann For Major Glory

DeChambeau predicts that Torque GC captain, Niemann, will go on to secure a maiden Major title at some point in his career after a strong start to 2025

Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann wait to putt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed an incredible start to his year, with the Chilean securing three LIV Golf League victories in just seven starts.

However, despite the strong run of form on the circuit, Niemann has been unable to transfer those results to the Majors, with his best finish a T16 back at The Masters in 2023.

Although he is yet to register a top 10, two-time Major winner, Bryson DeChambeau, is confident that it's "a matter of time" before Niemann adds his name to the Major roll of honor.

Joaquin Niemann with the LIV Golf Mexico City trophy

Niemann has already secured victories at LIV Golf Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Tuesday at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau stated: "I do believe Joaquin, at some point in time, will get a Major. I think it's just a matter of time.

"Not if I have anything to say about that, but he's an incredible golfer, won a bunch on LIV. His form is incredible. It's not easy to win in Majors. It's just a different elevation and feeling, and he's young, so he's got a lot of time.

"I think he's a great successful player. There's still some learning to do. A lot of it's not really material. You can't really define exactly what it is until you get in that position enough times and you're comfortable enough and you do it.

"One example of that is Sergio. Sergio was so close so many times and finally won The Masters."

Torque GC celebrate on the LIV Golf Mexico City podium

Niemann pipped DeChambeau to the Mexico City title, with the Chilean carding a six-under-par final round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau heads into the PGA Championship as one of the favorites to lift a third Major title, with the Crushers GC captain in a strong run of form as he tees it up at Quail Hollow.

Claiming victory at LIV Golf Korea just a fortnight ago, the American is currently second in the LIV Golf League Individual Standings, some 20 points behind Torque GC captain, Niemann.

Certainly, at Quail Hollow and the second men's Major of 2025, both men will be confident as the course conditions will suit DeChambeau and Niemann, who rank inside the top 20 in terms of driving distance this week.

Bryson DeChambeau holds the LIV Golf Korea trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to a heavy deluge of rain on Monday and Tuesday, the course, which is already measured at 7,600 yards, will play even longer with the softer conditions.

So far, in 2025, DeChambeau tops the driving distance charts on the LIV Golf League, with the American also ranked seventh in terms of fairways hit.

The secret for his success? Well, according to the man himself, the 31-year-old has been using SportsboxAI, which is an AI-powered technology company that is essentially an online coach.

DeChambeau is a partner of the company and, according to the two-time US Open winner, "for the most part, I feel like I'm starting to swing a little bit more free."

"It's really been a bit of practice and getting more comfortable with myself and my golf swing. I have the same inputs. I'm swinging it inside out like I normally do...

"(It's) Making sure when I accidentally hit the toe or accidentally hit the heel, it still goes in play and I miss it in the right places... Hopefully nothing takes that away this week and I'm able to swing free out here because this is definitely a bomber's paradise for sure."

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

