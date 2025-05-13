‘It’s Just A Matter Of Time’ - Bryson DeChambeau Backs Fellow LIV Golf Star Joaquin Niemann For Major Glory
DeChambeau predicts that Torque GC captain, Niemann, will go on to secure a maiden Major title at some point in his career after a strong start to 2025
Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed an incredible start to his year, with the Chilean securing three LIV Golf League victories in just seven starts.
However, despite the strong run of form on the circuit, Niemann has been unable to transfer those results to the Majors, with his best finish a T16 back at The Masters in 2023.
Although he is yet to register a top 10, two-time Major winner, Bryson DeChambeau, is confident that it's "a matter of time" before Niemann adds his name to the Major roll of honor.
Speaking on Tuesday at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau stated: "I do believe Joaquin, at some point in time, will get a Major. I think it's just a matter of time.
"Not if I have anything to say about that, but he's an incredible golfer, won a bunch on LIV. His form is incredible. It's not easy to win in Majors. It's just a different elevation and feeling, and he's young, so he's got a lot of time.
"I think he's a great successful player. There's still some learning to do. A lot of it's not really material. You can't really define exactly what it is until you get in that position enough times and you're comfortable enough and you do it.
"One example of that is Sergio. Sergio was so close so many times and finally won The Masters."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
DeChambeau heads into the PGA Championship as one of the favorites to lift a third Major title, with the Crushers GC captain in a strong run of form as he tees it up at Quail Hollow.
Claiming victory at LIV Golf Korea just a fortnight ago, the American is currently second in the LIV Golf League Individual Standings, some 20 points behind Torque GC captain, Niemann.
Certainly, at Quail Hollow and the second men's Major of 2025, both men will be confident as the course conditions will suit DeChambeau and Niemann, who rank inside the top 20 in terms of driving distance this week.
Thanks to a heavy deluge of rain on Monday and Tuesday, the course, which is already measured at 7,600 yards, will play even longer with the softer conditions.
So far, in 2025, DeChambeau tops the driving distance charts on the LIV Golf League, with the American also ranked seventh in terms of fairways hit.
The secret for his success? Well, according to the man himself, the 31-year-old has been using SportsboxAI, which is an AI-powered technology company that is essentially an online coach.
DeChambeau is a partner of the company and, according to the two-time US Open winner, "for the most part, I feel like I'm starting to swing a little bit more free."
"It's really been a bit of practice and getting more comfortable with myself and my golf swing. I have the same inputs. I'm swinging it inside out like I normally do...
"(It's) Making sure when I accidentally hit the toe or accidentally hit the heel, it still goes in play and I miss it in the right places... Hopefully nothing takes that away this week and I'm able to swing free out here because this is definitely a bomber's paradise for sure."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PGA Championship Tee Times: Scheffler, McIlroy And Schauffele Playing Together
The tee times and groups have been released for the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship...
-
Why A LIV Golfer Who Is Not In The PGA Championship Field Is Helping Patrick Reed At Quail Hollow
Reed was seen practicing alongside 4Aces GC teammate, and Quail Hollow member, Harold Varner III at the PGA Championship as Reed upped his tournament preparation
-
PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
The tee times and groups have been released for the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship...
-
Why A LIV Golfer Who Is Not In The PGA Championship Field Is Helping Patrick Reed At Quail Hollow
Reed was seen practicing alongside 4Aces GC teammate, and Quail Hollow member, Harold Varner III at the PGA Championship as Reed upped his tournament preparation
-
‘No One Cares About What’s Going On In This Side PGA Tour-LIV. We’re Trying To Put The Best Team Together’ – Keegan Bradley Insists Player Status Won’t Influence US Ryder Cup Selection
The US Ryder Cup captain insists that whether a potential Ryder Cup pick is with LIV Golf or the PGA Tour won't have a bearing on his selection process
-
The Reported $250,000 Rolex Justin Thomas Was Seen Wearing At The PGA Championship
Speaking in a PGA Championship press conference on Tuesday morning, the two-time Major winner was seen donning a very smart and stylish Rolex watch
-
Justin Thomas And Jon Rahm Explain What Sets Rory McIlroy Apart At Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy has won at the venue for this year's PGA Championship four times in his career, and the two stars have given their thoughts on what sets him apart
-
Which Courses Have Hosted The Most PGA Championships?
One golf club in Oklahoma has hosted the PGA Championship on five occasions
-
We Created A 10-Course PGA Championship Rota That We Think Would Take It To The Next Level
The PGA Championship has been staged at numerous courses throughout its history, but what would the ultimate rota look like for the Major championship?
-
It's Only Tuesday But We Might Have Already Had The Quote Of The Week Already At The 2025 PGA Championship
Hunter Mahan compared Quail Hollow to a Kardashian in an Athletic interview, which has quickly gone viral across social media