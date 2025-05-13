Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed an incredible start to his year, with the Chilean securing three LIV Golf League victories in just seven starts.

However, despite the strong run of form on the circuit, Niemann has been unable to transfer those results to the Majors, with his best finish a T16 back at The Masters in 2023.

Although he is yet to register a top 10, two-time Major winner, Bryson DeChambeau, is confident that it's "a matter of time" before Niemann adds his name to the Major roll of honor.

Niemann has already secured victories at LIV Golf Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Tuesday at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau stated: "I do believe Joaquin, at some point in time, will get a Major. I think it's just a matter of time.

"Not if I have anything to say about that, but he's an incredible golfer, won a bunch on LIV. His form is incredible. It's not easy to win in Majors. It's just a different elevation and feeling, and he's young, so he's got a lot of time.

"I think he's a great successful player. There's still some learning to do. A lot of it's not really material. You can't really define exactly what it is until you get in that position enough times and you're comfortable enough and you do it.

"One example of that is Sergio. Sergio was so close so many times and finally won The Masters."

Niemann pipped DeChambeau to the Mexico City title, with the Chilean carding a six-under-par final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau heads into the PGA Championship as one of the favorites to lift a third Major title, with the Crushers GC captain in a strong run of form as he tees it up at Quail Hollow.

Claiming victory at LIV Golf Korea just a fortnight ago, the American is currently second in the LIV Golf League Individual Standings, some 20 points behind Torque GC captain, Niemann.

Certainly, at Quail Hollow and the second men's Major of 2025, both men will be confident as the course conditions will suit DeChambeau and Niemann, who rank inside the top 20 in terms of driving distance this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to a heavy deluge of rain on Monday and Tuesday, the course, which is already measured at 7,600 yards, will play even longer with the softer conditions.

So far, in 2025, DeChambeau tops the driving distance charts on the LIV Golf League, with the American also ranked seventh in terms of fairways hit.

The secret for his success? Well, according to the man himself, the 31-year-old has been using SportsboxAI, which is an AI-powered technology company that is essentially an online coach.

DeChambeau is a partner of the company and, according to the two-time US Open winner, "for the most part, I feel like I'm starting to swing a little bit more free."

"It's really been a bit of practice and getting more comfortable with myself and my golf swing. I have the same inputs. I'm swinging it inside out like I normally do...

"(It's) Making sure when I accidentally hit the toe or accidentally hit the heel, it still goes in play and I miss it in the right places... Hopefully nothing takes that away this week and I'm able to swing free out here because this is definitely a bomber's paradise for sure."