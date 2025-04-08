'Someone Told Me You Can Hit A High Cut Over The Cabins On 10' - Jon Rahm On What The Players Are Saying About Augusta After Storm Damage

This player is surely joking, right. Or is he?

Ever since Augusta National was hit by Hurricane Helene last year, we've been waiting to see what damage has been caused to the famous venue, home of course to The Masters each year.

According to one player - and Rahm refused to name who - you can now take an aggressive line on the 10th because there are no longer so many trees to contend with.

"I have heard a few things," revealed Rahm, who said he did not actually get to play a practice round at Augusta on Monday.

"I'm not going to say who. Somebody did tell me you can hit a high cut over the cabins on 10. I don't believe it."

These comments caused a fair bit of laughter in the interview room, as did the ones that followed.

"I don't see there's a chance where so many trees fell where that's a possibility.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And after I said this, I'm pretty sure there might be a tree right there next to the tee tomorrow morning!"

The par-4 10th, which is known as 'Camellia', is historically the hardest hole at The Masters, and the first of several demanding holes for players starting the back nine.

At 495 yards, it's a brute that plays steeply downhill and features a treacherous 60-yard long bunker short of the green.

It would be pure speculation to say the comments came from Bryson DeChambeau, although the American does have history when it comes to taking on aggressive lines.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2021, DeChambeau launched a crazy 370-odd yard drive on the par-5 6th hole across the water.

Rahm, however, clearly believes the player, whoever it is, is pulling his leg, although he is expecting the course to have a different look after the hurricane wreaked havoc on the venue last September.

Augusta National Golf Club, in partnership with the Community Foundation for the CSRA, is donating $5 million towards the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund, which will support local relief efforts in response to the devastating impact of the storm throughout the greater… pic.twitter.com/jlIWaSoKefOctober 3, 2024

"The one thing I have heard from members is if you've been there before, you can tell there's a difference," said the 2023 champion.

"When you're looking down the property, you can see a little bit further down. It doesn't necessarily play significantly different, but visually there is a change."

There does seem to be some truth in that the 10th won't be as difficult, at least visually.

"From a tee shot perspective, there are a couple tee shots that are maybe a little less visually intimidating," said Rory McIlroy, who is regarded as one of the best drivers of a golf ball in the game.

Explaining how he now sees the tee shot on 10, he said: "Your target there is that sort of TV or that camera tower down there at the bottom of the hill.

"You used to not be able to see that, and now you can see that pretty clearly. Visually it looks like you don't have to turn the ball as much as you used to."

The Northern Irishman, who is looking to complete the career 'Grand Slam' by winning The Masters, which is the only Major Championship he does not have on his CV, said it's not the only change visually.

"There's a little bit more room on the right side of 3 if you want to hit driver up there," he added.

"There's a couple of overhanging trees that aren't there anymore. But really, apart from that, I think it's pretty much the same."

Last year, Hurricane Helene claimed hundreds of lives and caused billions of dollars of damage across the Southeastern United States.

An aerial view of the fallen trees at Augusta National Golf Club due to Hurricane Helene (Image credit: X/@ed_bodenhamer)

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is responsible for at least 249 fatalities in the United States, including at least 175 direct deaths.

Augusta, which is the third most populous city in Georgia, was hit by 100mph gusts, which destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings.

In response to the "catastrophic damage", Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced that the club had donated $5 million toward the local relief fund.

Aerial images released on social media soon afterwards showed tall trees down around Magnolia Lane and lying across the 16th green.

Although Ridley said in January that the course received "minor damage", those with a keen eye are sure to notice a few more expansive views this week.

As for cutting the corner over the cabins on 10, I think we can assume no-one will be trying that.