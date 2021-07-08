The 51-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison but denies any wrongdoing

Angel Cabrera Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

Angel Cabrera, a two-time major champion, has been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend.

The 51-year-old was extradited back to Argentina from a prison in Brazil last month to face charges and was convicted in the province of Cordoba for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner from 2016 to 2018.

Cabrera began serving his sentence immediately after the verdict but denies any wrongdoing and his lawyer has said he will appeal the decision.

According to reports, his ex-wife Silva Rivadero and another of his former partners Micaela Escudero have also filed charges against Cabrera.

“His situation is much more complex than this,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV station Todo Noticias. “He has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims.”

During the trial, 37-year-old Torres Mana described the abuse she suffered, which was backed up by witness testimony as well as security camera footage showing Cabrera threatening her.

Cabrera won the first of his two major titles at the US Open in 2007. The Argentine survived the brutal Oakmont test to beat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot and become the first South American to lift America’s national championship.

He added a green jacket in 2009, overcoming Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in a play-off to win The Masters.

His only other PGA Tour win came at the 2014 Greenbrier Classic, while he has also racked up five European Tour titles during his career.