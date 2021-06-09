The two-time Major champion has been transferred to an Argentine jail to await his trial on 1st July

Angel Cabrera Extradited To Argentina To Face Trial

Two-time Major champion Angel Cabrera has been extradited from Brazil back to Argentina to face charges of violence against former domestic partners, according to Reuters.

The Argentine was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January, where he was placed on the Interpol red list, which are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The 51-year-old spent the night in a cell in the Argentine town of Iguazu, on the border of Brazil.

He is set to be transferred to a jail in Cordoba whilst waiting for his trial.

An image circulated of Cabrera being transferred in handcuffs:

The 2007 US Open champion and 2009 Masters winner faces charges of minor injuries, threats and theft, which are said to have occurred between 2016 and 2020, according to the police.

Prosecutor Laura Battistelli, told Reuters that Cabrera is going to stand trial for the case on 1st July, with other allegations still under investigation.

“He is detained because the court considered that he was evading the trial,” she told the news agency.

Cabrera has been charged with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities between 2016 and last year, according to a police statement from January.

His ex-wife Silva Rivadero reportedly filed two charges against him in January, as reported by media in Argentina.

Another of his former partners, Cecilia Torres, also made claims against him, reports say.

The 51-year-old, from Cordoba, has won 52 times as a professional including his two US Majors and the 2005 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He was also runner-up to Adam Scott at the 2013 Masters, where he lost in a playoff.