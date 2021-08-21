Who is leading at Carnoustie?

AIG Women’s Open Leaderboard 2021

Carnoustie Golf Links‘ Championship Course hosts the Women’s Open for the second time after Yani Tseng’s triumph over the Angus links in 2011.

Germany’s Sophia Popov defends her Women’s Open title this week, with a stacked field featuring the best female players in the game including World No.1 and Olympic gold medallist Nelly Korda.

Popov finished at seven-under-par last year at Troon to win her maiden Major and LPGA Tour title, propelling her from the Symetra Tour to stardom.

She is now likely to feature in the 2021 European Solheim Cup Team, which will be decided after this week when Catriona Matthew picks her six wildcards to go along with the six automatic qualifiers.

Coverage of the tournament this week is extensive, with Sky Sports showing the event live on TV and free on their YouTube channel.

The AIG Women’s Open has been bolstered by an inflated purse, going up by $1.3m to a huge $5.8m – making it the largest purse in the women’s game.

The winner will take home a huge $870,000.

The prize money is set to rise next year, too, with a total purse set for $6.8m at the 2022 AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

Carnoustie is also set to play tougher, and much longer, this week after Carnoustie admitting that it “watered down” the course last time it hosted the world’s best women.

It’s playing 360 yards longer for the tournament this time around and the course is much greener than in 2018 when it hosted The Open, won by Francesco Molinari.