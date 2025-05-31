9 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The US Women's Open
Some notable names will not be teeing it up at Erin Hills over the weekend
World No.1 Nelly Korda surged into contention for her first US Women's Open title with a classy second-round 67 at Erin Hills.
The American opened up with a round of even par on Thursday, but she made seven birdies on Friday to climb the leaderboard and fire a warning shot to her rivals.
Korda, a two-time Major champion, trails Mao Saigo of Japan by three shots after the 23-year-old claimed the outright lead with a round of 66.
At the other end of the leaderboard, more than just a few big names could be found struggling.
With just the top 60 players and ties advancing, here are some of the biggest names who missed the cut at the 2025 US Women's Open.
LILIA VU
The two-time Major champion made just one birdie en route to posting a two-round total of 162 (+18).
There can't be many times the 27-year-old has posted back-to-back rounds in the 80s during her career.
With rounds of 80 and 82, this will go down as a Major Championship to forget.
LAUREN COUGHLIN
The American carded two rounds that were very similar - both 76s containing two birdies and six bogeys.
This was just her second US Women's open start, but a good week was expected from the player who enjoyed such a stellar year in 2024.
BROOKE HENDERSON
Brooke Henderson, another player with two Major Championship titles to her name, was also nowhere near her best at Erin Hills.
The Canadian had more of a spring in her step after making birdies at 14 and 15, but she dropped three shots over the final three holes, which included a double bogey at the last.
In the end, she could do better than a second successive round of 75.
Hyo Joo Kim
Hyo Joo Kim will have to wait for a 25th worldwide victory, because this was not her finest week on the Major stage.
The damage was done in round one, when a triple bogey 7 at the par-4 11th knocked her out of rhythm.
Of course, she has that 2014 Evian Championship safely tucked away.
LEONA MAGUIRE
The Solheim Cup star hasn't been at her best in the Major Championships in recent times.
After shooting 76, 72 this week, it's missed cut number four in her past seven Major starts.
JEENO THITIKUL
Korda might be the best player in the world, but Jeeno Thitikul is the undisputed second-best right now.
At 22, she has plenty of time to figure out how to bring her A game to the Major Championship stage.
For the time being, though, having done too much damage with a 75 in round one, she remains the best player never to have won one.
NASA HATAOKA
Things were looking good for the Japan star after an opening round of 69, but her chances were scuppered when she took nine more shots on Friday.
Birdies at 13 and 14 were the highlights, but her second round also contained eight bogeys.
JENNIFER KUPCHO
The 2022 Chevron Championship winner gave herself a little much to do after Thursday's disappointing start.
Although she carded a one-under 71 on Friday, Thursday's 76 was always going to leave her with a lot of ground to make up.
LEXI THOMPSON
Lexi Thompson might be thinking more about life after golf after announcing her retirement last year, but she'll still be disappointed not to have made it through to the weekend.
The 30-year-old made her 19th consecutive start in the US Women's Open this week - an incredible statistic - but with rounds of 73 and 74 this one ended early.
