18 Things You Didn’t Know About Sophia Popov

Sophia Popov shocked the golfing world in 2020 when she defeated the world’s elite to win the AIG Women’s British Open.

At the time German was ranked 304th in the world and, thanks to her victory, has changed the landscape of the LPGA Tour after changing rules regarding Major winners and reciveing full benefits.

1. Popov was born in Massachusetts, USA, on 2nd October 1992.

2. She has two siblings and credits her brother as the individual who influenced her career the most.

3. Popov moved to Germany when she was four years old and took up golf a year later.

4. The German’s hobbies include: skiing, running and tennis.

5. Having been born in Boston, Popov has been a New England Patriots fan since 1992.

6. As an amateur, Popov played college golf at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

7. She was a three-time All American whilst at college.

8. In 2010, she won the International European Ladies Amateur Championship.

9. Popov has played in the Junior Solheim Cup and Espirito Santo Trophy.

10. She turned professional in 2014.

11. In 2015, Popov fell ill but continued to play on Tour. Three years later, she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

12. Popov has a full Callaway bag, except her Odyssey putter and Titleist golf ball.

13. During 2016 and 2020, Popov plied her trade on the Symetra Tour, claiming four runner-up finishes.

14. In 2019, she missed out on qualifying for the LPGA Tour by one shot at qualifying school.

15. Due to Covid affecting the LPGA and Symetra Tours, Popov played on the Cactus Tour, winning three times.

16. Her boyfriend was actually her Open winning caddie, Max Mehles. Mehles is also a golfer himself, playing previously at Kentucky University.

17. Because of her high finish at the Marathon Classic, the German qualified for the 2020 AIG Women’s British Open. She went on to win it by 2 shots.

18. After collecting her prize money, Popov said that she spent her winnings on a TrackMan.

