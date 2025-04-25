What Is The Cut At the Chevron Championship?

The very best players in the world from the women's game are competing at The Woodlands, Texas, for the Chevron Championship.

It's the first women's Major of the season, where last year Nelly Korda claimed the title to cap an incredible run of five consecutive tournament victories.

Introduced in 1972, the event was given Major status in 1983 and has undergone different changes in name and venue since then.

Having previously been played at Mission Hills Country Club in California, the tournament moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas in 2023, where it has remained ever since.

Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the par 72 layout hosts 132 of the world's best women golfers all battling for the opening Major of the year.

Along with Korda, some big names have walked away with the Chevron title over the years - with Lilia Vu, Jin-Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Stacy Lewis, Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Dottie Pepper just some of the big names to lift the trophy.

There are several perks of winning the title, one of which is the huge prize money on offer, which this year will see a seven-figure sum for the winner thanks to a record prize fund $7.9m, an increase of $1.8m on last year’s $5.1m.

To win that, though, players first have to make the cut at Chevron Championship, so what does it take to make the weekend?

What will the cut line be at the 2025 Chevron Championship

Being a regular 72-hole strokeplay event, the Chevron Championship follows the same rules as regular LPGA Tour tournaments, with a cut coming at after 36 holes.

So at the halfway point, the top 65 and ties from the field of 132 will make it through to the final two rounds over the weekend.

In 2024 the cut came at +2 and after the first round on Thursday the projected cut line for the 2025 event was a shot lower at +1.

That means defending champion Korda was already up against it after her opening round of 77, while the likes of Charley Hull and Lottie Woad at +3 also faced a battle to make the weekend.

The returning Lexi Thompson and the likes of Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hannah Green and Lydia Ko were all bang on the line at +1 after 18 holes.