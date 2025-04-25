What Is The Cut At the Chevron Championship?
The first of five women's Majors of the year, what do players need to do make the cut at the Chevron Championship?
The very best players in the world from the women's game are competing at The Woodlands, Texas, for the Chevron Championship.
It's the first women's Major of the season, where last year Nelly Korda claimed the title to cap an incredible run of five consecutive tournament victories.
Introduced in 1972, the event was given Major status in 1983 and has undergone different changes in name and venue since then.
Having previously been played at Mission Hills Country Club in California, the tournament moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas in 2023, where it has remained ever since.
Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the par 72 layout hosts 132 of the world's best women golfers all battling for the opening Major of the year.
Along with Korda, some big names have walked away with the Chevron title over the years - with Lilia Vu, Jin-Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Stacy Lewis, Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Dottie Pepper just some of the big names to lift the trophy.
There are several perks of winning the title, one of which is the huge prize money on offer, which this year will see a seven-figure sum for the winner thanks to a record prize fund $7.9m, an increase of $1.8m on last year’s $5.1m.
To win that, though, players first have to make the cut at Chevron Championship, so what does it take to make the weekend?
What will the cut line be at the 2025 Chevron Championship
Being a regular 72-hole strokeplay event, the Chevron Championship follows the same rules as regular LPGA Tour tournaments, with a cut coming at after 36 holes.
So at the halfway point, the top 65 and ties from the field of 132 will make it through to the final two rounds over the weekend.
In 2024 the cut came at +2 and after the first round on Thursday the projected cut line for the 2025 event was a shot lower at +1.
That means defending champion Korda was already up against it after her opening round of 77, while the likes of Charley Hull and Lottie Woad at +3 also faced a battle to make the weekend.
The returning Lexi Thompson and the likes of Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hannah Green and Lydia Ko were all bang on the line at +1 after 18 holes.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
