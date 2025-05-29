US Women's Open TV & Streaming: How To Watch Golf's Second Major Of 2025 At Erin Hills
Watch the US Women's Open as the world's best players compete in women's golf's second Major of 2025 at Erin Hills this week, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.
US Women's Open 2025 Key Information
Dates: May 29 - June 1
Venue: Erin Hills, Wisconsin
US: NBC, USA, Peacock
UK: Sky Sports
Free stream: US Women's Open website (featured groups only)
Two-time champion Yuka Saso is here to defend the title she won for a second time last year, with a strong field that includes the world No.1 Nelly Korda, two-time Major winner Lilia Vu, LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, and the bookmakers' favourite, Jeeno Thitikul.
This year, the US Women's Open is taking place at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, a 6,829-yard par-72 that should test every weapon in a golfer's armoury. Starting on Thursday May 29 and wrapping up on Sunday June 1, it should be a cracking contest.
Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the US Women's Open online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch the US Women's Open for free?
The US Women's Open will feature select free live streaming on the competition's own website.
Each day, feeds for multiple featured groups will be available to stream live. This will typically be the highest-profile groups on the course. For traditional broadcasting that covers the key moments from all around the course as they happen, you'll need to head to a dedicated rights-holding broadcaster – all the details further down.
One way you could technically watch the US Women's Open for free is with a broadcaster free trial. Kayo Sports in Australia is currently offering one week free of charge for new customers.
US Women's Open: How to watch from outside your country
There are plenty of ways to watch golf in 2025 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking.
Fortunately, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home, all while boosting your internet security.
Watch the US Women's Open in the US
NBC is the exclusive US rights-holder for the US Women's Open, spreading the event across its channels and platforms.
The main action from the final two days will air on the flagship NBC channel, which can also be live streamed on its online platform, Peacock. There will also be dedicated streams for featured groups on Peacock, which costs $7.99 per month.
To watch the early action on the opening two days, the USA Network cable TV channel is the place to go. This won't be live streamed on Peacock, so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutting service such as Sling or Fubo.
There's an incredible deal right now on Peacock's annual plan, which usually costs $79.99 but is on offer for $24.99 until May 30. Enter the code SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout.
US TV Schedule for US Women's Open
All times ET
- Thursday, May 29: 12pm-6pm (USA Network), 6pm-8pm (Peacock)
- Friday, May 30: 12pm-6pm (USA Network), 6pm-8pm (Peacock)
- Saturday, May 31: 1pm-3pm (Peacock), 3pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday, June 1: 2pm-7pm (NBC/Peacock)
Watch US Women's Open in the UK
In the UK, Sky Sports is your port of call as Sky Sports will exclusively televise action from the US Women's Open. The first two days will be on Sky Sports Golf and the second two will be on Sky Sports Main Event.
Locking down pretty much all golf coverage in the UK, Sky Sports is a great investment for golf fans. You can get Sky Sports channels in a traditional TV package for around £30 per month, either with Sky or a third-party TV provider. For a streaming option with more flexibility, NowTV gives you all Sky Sports channels on a daily or monthly basis, priced at £27.99 a month right now.
UK TV Schedule for US Women's Open
All times BST
- Thursday, May 29 : 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, May 30: 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, May 31: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Sunday, June 1: 7pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Watch US Women's Open in Australia
As ever in Australia, you can watch the US Women's Open on Kayo Sports, the streaming platform of Fox Sports. Daily main coverage is available as well as the extra streams for featured groups.
Kayo plans start from $25 per month, with a seven-day free trial available.
