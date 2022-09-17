Tony Finau Shoots 60 On Course Measuring Over 8000 Yards
Ever wondered how good PGA Tour players are? Well, this round from Tony Finau gives some indication
It's no secret that PGA Tour players are the best in the world. Whether you are watching them on the television, or in person at a tournament, their skills can wow even the best golfers on the planet.
Playing a golf course in Utah recently, that once again proved to be the case for multiple time PGA Tour winner, Tony Finau, who shot a rather ridiculous 60 on a golf course that measured some 8000+ yards!
Tony Finau shot an easy 60 (-12) from 8,000+ yards yesterday in Utah 😂(📸: @tonyfinaugolf) pic.twitter.com/cXmDyRYLLkSeptember 17, 2022
The scorecard, which you can see above, included 10 birdies and an eagle, as a front nine of 31 was backed up by a back nine of 29. Rather ridiculous considering some of the holes are over 600 yards, with the opener measuring a colossal 718!
Looking at the scorecard, we would have to say the most impressive feats came at the 244-yard par 3 11th, which Finau birdied, then eagled the next hole, a 673-yard par 5. Three strokes on a 673-yard hole is rather sickening...
It isn't the only freakish round that we have seen in 2022. Earlier this year, Australian, Ben Murphy, carded 11 birdies and 2 eagles for a 15-under-par round of 57, whilst one golfer from Winnipeg, Canada made an eagle, albatross and hole-in-one all in one round!
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
