Golfer Cards Hole-In-One, Albatross And Eagle In The Same Round

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Some golfers go through all their lives without making a hole-in-one, or an eagle, or even a birdie. However, during the first round of the Club Championship at Southwood Golf & Country Club, Karlos Jeong managed a feat which is unlikely to have ever been done before!

Beginning his round on Saturday, Jeong actually started his day with a bogey, something which is relatable to pretty much all weekend warriors. Following a run of pars, he then made another bogey at the sixth, with Jeong two-over through seven holes.

Congratulations to Karlos Jeong who cards an Eagle, Hole In One AND Albatross in Round 1 of Club Championship!! pic.twitter.com/RZ30KbBFKMAugust 27, 2022 See more

What followed was perhaps not as relatable, as a hole-in-one occurred at the 130-yard eighth hole. How do you follow an ace you may ask? Well, how about an eagle at the par-5 ninth! As he went from two-over to two-under in just a matter of holes.

If I personally had just gone ace-eagle, I'd have likely headed to the bar in awe of what had just happened. Jeong didn't though and it's probably a good thing as, on the 16th hole, he made the rarest bird of them all.

Playing the 489-yard par-5, he found the bottom of the cup with his second shot for an albatross! Parring in, he signed for a closing nine of 33 and five-under-par round of 67.

Although it is unclear as to whether anyone has had a hole-in-one, albatross and eagle in one round, a 20-handicap golfer earlier this year did achieve a hole-in-one and an albatross in a five hole stretch!

Irishman, Rowan McCarthy, made an ace on the 12th hole at Wembley Golf Course in Perth and, just four holes later, went on to make an albatross 2. He carded a round of 14-over-par, his third-best ever round.