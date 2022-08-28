Golfer Cards Hole-In-One, Albatross And Eagle In The Same Round
Yes, you read that correctly! A golfer in Winnipeg, Canada, carded all three in one round
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Some golfers go through all their lives without making a hole-in-one, or an eagle, or even a birdie. However, during the first round of the Club Championship at Southwood Golf & Country Club, Karlos Jeong managed a feat which is unlikely to have ever been done before!
Beginning his round on Saturday, Jeong actually started his day with a bogey, something which is relatable to pretty much all weekend warriors. Following a run of pars, he then made another bogey at the sixth, with Jeong two-over through seven holes.
Congratulations to Karlos Jeong who cards an Eagle, Hole In One AND Albatross in Round 1 of Club Championship!! pic.twitter.com/RZ30KbBFKMAugust 27, 2022
What followed was perhaps not as relatable, as a hole-in-one occurred at the 130-yard eighth hole. How do you follow an ace you may ask? Well, how about an eagle at the par-5 ninth! As he went from two-over to two-under in just a matter of holes.
If I personally had just gone ace-eagle, I'd have likely headed to the bar in awe of what had just happened. Jeong didn't though and it's probably a good thing as, on the 16th hole, he made the rarest bird of them all.
Playing the 489-yard par-5, he found the bottom of the cup with his second shot for an albatross! Parring in, he signed for a closing nine of 33 and five-under-par round of 67.
Although it is unclear as to whether anyone has had a hole-in-one, albatross and eagle in one round, a 20-handicap golfer earlier this year did achieve a hole-in-one and an albatross in a five hole stretch!
Irishman, Rowan McCarthy, made an ace on the 12th hole at Wembley Golf Course in Perth and, just four holes later, went on to make an albatross 2. He carded a round of 14-over-par, his third-best ever round.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Thriston Lawrence Claims Omega European Masters Playoff Victory
The South African defeated Matt Wallace at the very first hole to secure the biggest title of his career in Switzerland
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Cameron Tringale Gives Up PGA Tour Membership And Joins LIV Golf
The 35-year-old joins the Saudi-backed series having not won on the PGA Tour
By Matt Cradock • Published