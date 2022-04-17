Australian Golfer Produces Incredible 15-Under-Par Round Of 57

It seemed that Australian, Ben Murphy, was playing like a man possessed as he produced 11 birdies and two eagles

Matt Cradock
By
published

No, the title is not incorrect, Ben Murphy really produced a 15-under-par round of 57, with 11 birdies and two eagles! 

Playing at the beautiful Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club (North Course), the Aussie produced a front nine of 28 before following it up with a back nine of 29, with Murphy 11 shots better than his handicap of -/+4.

Beginning with a birdie, Murphy then parred the par 3 2nd, before an eagle at the 3rd was followed by five birdies on the bounce. Following the incredible run, three measly pars followed before back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th helped regain the momentum.

After a par at the 14th, the Aussie then claimed two more birdies at the 15th and 16th, before an eagle at the 17th meant a par at the last would secure a 58. Obviously not done though, Murphy went one better, with his 11th birdie of the day making way for a blemish free round of 57 and a total of 47 points. To conclude, Murphy won the event by 10 points!

The event, we believe, was a charity tournament on Peninsula Kingswood's North Course, which measured around 6,500 yards. And, according to Golf Australia Magazine, one PGA member playing on the day stated that: "The course was playing long and tough for mere mortals”. 

It's quite the contrast to a round we recently reported on, with one individual producing a round of 135 at a Valero Texas Open qualifier. To put into context, Murphy's score is 78 shots better than the one in Texas.

There have been stories of players producing incredible rounds of golf. In 2016, Jim Furyk shot the only ever 58 on the PGA Tour during the final round of the Travelers Championship. That day, the American had one eagle and 10 birdies on the par 70 layout.

In 2021, there were a few stories of individuals shooting outrageous scores, with one golfer in South Africa producing a round of 56 which was 16-under-par! 

Later on that year, a high school sophomore in North Carolina produced a round of 57. Macy Pate, a Reagan High School sophomore, was participating in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championships, when she fired a 14-under par round of 57.

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

