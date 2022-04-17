Australian Golfer Produces Incredible 15-Under-Par Round Of 57

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

No, the title is not incorrect, Ben Murphy really produced a 15-under-par round of 57, with 11 birdies and two eagles!

Playing at the beautiful Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club (North Course), the Aussie produced a front nine of 28 before following it up with a back nine of 29, with Murphy 11 shots better than his handicap of -/+4.

Member Ben Murphy had a good day today ! Well done Ben 57 of the stick ! pic.twitter.com/PD8cRY9A0fApril 16, 2022 See more

Beginning with a birdie, Murphy then parred the par 3 2nd, before an eagle at the 3rd was followed by five birdies on the bounce. Following the incredible run, three measly pars followed before back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th helped regain the momentum.

After a par at the 14th, the Aussie then claimed two more birdies at the 15th and 16th, before an eagle at the 17th meant a par at the last would secure a 58. Obviously not done though, Murphy went one better, with his 11th birdie of the day making way for a blemish free round of 57 and a total of 47 points. To conclude, Murphy won the event by 10 points!

The event, we believe, was a charity tournament on Peninsula Kingswood's North Course, which measured around 6,500 yards. And, according to Golf Australia Magazine, one PGA member playing on the day stated that: "The course was playing long and tough for mere mortals”.

We have been told by a PGA member playing on the day “the course was playing long and tough for mere mortals”. Clearly Ben Murphy wasn’t feeling very mortal today! 👏🏻 https://t.co/F7S8D66l3jApril 16, 2022 See more

It's quite the contrast to a round we recently reported on, with one individual producing a round of 135 at a Valero Texas Open qualifier. To put into context, Murphy's score is 78 shots better than the one in Texas.

There have been stories of players producing incredible rounds of golf. In 2016, Jim Furyk shot the only ever 58 on the PGA Tour during the final round of the Travelers Championship. That day, the American had one eagle and 10 birdies on the par 70 layout.

In 2021, there were a few stories of individuals shooting outrageous scores, with one golfer in South Africa producing a round of 56 which was 16-under-par!

Later on that year, a high school sophomore in North Carolina produced a round of 57. Macy Pate, a Reagan High School sophomore, was participating in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championships, when she fired a 14-under par round of 57.