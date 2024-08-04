Tommy Fleetwood's Olympic Silver Medal Adds To Stellar Record at Le Golf National

Fleetwood's silver for Team GB adds to his multiple successes at the French venue

Fleetwood at the Olympics
Conor Keenan
By
published

It wasn't quite the gold medal he was aiming for, but Tommy Fleetwood will return home to England as an Olympic silver medalist for Team GB

Fleetwood, who finished at 18-under-par, one shot behind gold medalist Scottie Scheffler in Paris, battled hard on Sunday, with the Englishman's record at Le Golf National continuing, as he claimed both the French Open and the Ryder Cup at the now infamous venue.

Fleetwood at 2017 French Open

Fleetwood at the French Open

The Southport native won the Open De France at the course in 2017, overcoming a sea of competitors that included Spain's Jon Rahm, for his second victory of that season. 

Fleetwood's love affair with Le Golf National had only begun, and would continue, in stunning fashion, at the 2018 Ryder Cup. Combining with Italian veteran Francesco Molinari to take on a star-studded American side, the duo would create such a strong force they gained a nickname - 'Moliwood'.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari pose on the golf range

Molinari and Fleetwood would produce dazzling performances to become the first duo in Ryder Cup history to win four out of four matches, with 'Moliwood' helping Europe secure a devastating 17.5-10.5 thumping of the favoured US team at Le Golf National. 

The 2018 Ryder Cup was Fleetwood's debut in the competition, and he has made both the 2021 and 2023 teams since, earning the winning point in Sunday singles at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Fast forward six years, and there is yet more success for Fleetwood at a golf course that has been kind to him throughout his career. Beginning his Sunday in the bronze medal position, playing alongside leaders Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, the former stormed to a four shot lead walking off the 10th tee box, with Fleetwood thriving in his shadows and tying the Spaniard at the top of the leaderboard just two holes later.

Rahm would fall out of contention, carding six bogeys to shoot 39 on the back nine and fall out of the medal positions. Scottie Scheffler, chasing a course record at Le Golf National, missed a putt for the feat on the final green, but would post a clubhouse score of 19-under-par. 

Chasing a late birdie, Fleetwood missed the fairway on the 17th from the tee, before doing the same on the final hole, subsequently missing the green with his approach on both holes. He needed to chip in to force a playoff with the American, but his effort slid past the hole.

Nevertheless, Fleetwood holed a gutsy par putt to secure a silver medal for Team GB, and confirm more success for himself at Le Golf National.

