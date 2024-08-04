'I Don't Know The Last Time I Felt Like This' - Jon Rahm Reacts After Back Nine Collapse at Olympic Games
Spain's Jon Rahm was heartbroken after losing a four shot lead on the back nine at Le Golf National, with the LIV golfer finishing outside the medal positions
Jon Rahm told journalists that he felt like he let himself and his country down after squandering a four shot lead and a chance at a gold medal after his back nine collapse at the Olympic Games stroke play tournament.
Rahm would eventually finish outside the medal positions after six bogeys on the final nine holes in Paris, with Scottie Scheffler charging from the field to shoot 62 and finish 19-under to win gold by a single shot.
The American finished one shot ahead of Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood, who secured silver, whilst Japan's Hideki Matsuyama won bronze for his nation, finishing at 17-under.
The Spaniard would shoot 39 on the back nine, finishing two shots outside of the medal positions at 15-under, with Rahm admitting he was heartbroken after missing out on a first Olympic medal.
"I don't remember the last time I played a tournament and I felt this" Rahm said. "I don't know what the word is because, you know, I not only feel like I let myself down but to just not get it done for the whole country of Spain, it's a lot more painful than I would like it to be."
Olympic golf has gotten off to a stuttering start since being added to the Games in 2016. The first inaugural tournament in Rio De Janeiro was overshadowed by the Zika virus which forced a number of high profile players, including Rory McIlroy, to withdraw before the tournament began.
The tournament, five years later in Japan, lacked juice with no fans present as Xander Schauffele won gold at Kasumigaseki Country Club in games heavily impacted by the COVID 19 virus.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 2024 games delivered, however, with crowds creating a fantastic atmosphere to watch a breathtaking tournament at Le Golf National. Rahm said he got a taste of how much this tournament matters as a result.
"I've gotten the question, where this tournament would rank in my opinion or what I would think it would feel like to win, and I think by losing today, I'm getting a much deeper appreciation of what this tournament means to me than if I had won any medal, right.
"I'm getting a taste of how much it really mattered. I've been very honoured to represent Spain in many, many different events, and to not get this one done stings quite a bit."
"Two of the most meaningful weeks in my career are two events where we make no money. And I've said that a million times, and I'll say it again because the Ryder Cup and this one are up there."
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
-
-
'I Think This Has The Potential To Be Right Up There With It' - Rory McIlroy Draws Ryder Cup Comparison To The Olympics
Although McIlroy finished outside the medal placings, the four-time Major winner had nothing but praise for the thrilling finale in Paris
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tom Kim Emotional After Missing Out On Medal Spot At 2024 Olympics
After finishing 13-under, four shots back of the bronze medal place, Tom Kim was visibly emotional at Le Golf National
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'I Think This Has The Potential To Be Right Up There With It' - Rory McIlroy Draws Ryder Cup Comparison To The Olympics
Although McIlroy finished outside the medal placings, the four-time Major winner had nothing but praise for the thrilling finale in Paris
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tom Kim Emotional After Missing Out On Medal Spot At 2024 Olympics
After finishing 13-under, four shots back of the bronze medal place, Tom Kim was visibly emotional at Le Golf National
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'I Don't Regret Anything I Did' - Wyndham Clark Claps Back At Online Critics After Finishing Olympics In Style
Several people on social media took aim at the World No.5 early in the week before Clark roared back with three brilliant rounds at Le Golf National
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dutch Golfer Prevented From Competing At The Olympics Due To 'No Reasonable Chance Of A Medal' In Contention To Land First LPGA Tour Title
Dewi Weber - who is one shot back at the Portland Classic - was one of three players who the Netherlands Olympic Committee prevented from going to Paris 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Team GB's Matt Fitzpatrick Withdraws From 2024 Men's Olympic Golf Event Due To Injury
The 2022 US Open Champion has withdrawn due to injury, following a third round 81 in the men's Olympic golf event at Le Golf National...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Olympic Men's Golf Tee Times - Final Round
Check out the starting times and groupings for Sunday's final round of the 2024 men's Olympic golf tournament in Paris
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Olympic Golfer Ties The Course Record At Le Golf National... Which Is Also Held By His Twin Brother!
There have been plenty of great sibling achievements in the sport's history, but sharing the course record at the Olympic golf host venue has to be up there...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why These 6 LIV Golfers Are Playing For More Than Gold At The 2024 Olympics
Every LIV Golf player at the Olympics not named Jon Rahm is playing for more than just a gold medal with a Major bonus also on the line
By Paul Higham Published