'I Don't Know The Last Time I Felt Like This' - Jon Rahm Reacts After Back Nine Collapse at Olympic Games

Jon Rahm told journalists that he felt like he let himself and his country down after squandering a four shot lead and a chance at a gold medal after his back nine collapse at the Olympic Games stroke play tournament.

Rahm would eventually finish outside the medal positions after six bogeys on the final nine holes in Paris, with Scottie Scheffler charging from the field to shoot 62 and finish 19-under to win gold by a single shot.

The American finished one shot ahead of Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood, who secured silver, whilst Japan's Hideki Matsuyama won bronze for his nation, finishing at 17-under.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard would shoot 39 on the back nine, finishing two shots outside of the medal positions at 15-under, with Rahm admitting he was heartbroken after missing out on a first Olympic medal.

"I don't remember the last time I played a tournament and I felt this" Rahm said. "I don't know what the word is because, you know, I not only feel like I let myself down but to just not get it done for the whole country of Spain, it's a lot more painful than I would like it to be."

Olympic golf has gotten off to a stuttering start since being added to the Games in 2016. The first inaugural tournament in Rio De Janeiro was overshadowed by the Zika virus which forced a number of high profile players, including Rory McIlroy, to withdraw before the tournament began.

The tournament, five years later in Japan, lacked juice with no fans present as Xander Schauffele won gold at Kasumigaseki Country Club in games heavily impacted by the COVID 19 virus.

The 2024 games delivered, however, with crowds creating a fantastic atmosphere to watch a breathtaking tournament at Le Golf National. Rahm said he got a taste of how much this tournament matters as a result.

Rahm walks off the green, whilst Fleetwood celebrates with his caddie (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've gotten the question, where this tournament would rank in my opinion or what I would think it would feel like to win, and I think by losing today, I'm getting a much deeper appreciation of what this tournament means to me than if I had won any medal, right.

"I'm getting a taste of how much it really mattered. I've been very honoured to represent Spain in many, many different events, and to not get this one done stings quite a bit."

"Two of the most meaningful weeks in my career are two events where we make no money. And I've said that a million times, and I'll say it again because the Ryder Cup and this one are up there."