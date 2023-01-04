Tom Kim Signs With Nike After Breakout PGA Tour Season
The World No.15 has signed with Nike ahead of the 2023 season
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Joohyung Kim, now more commonly known as Tom Kim, has signed a deal with Nike to wear the brand's apparel and shoes.
The Korean announced the news on social media, posting a video to Instagram of him wearing Nike apparel and the Air Zoom Tiger Woods '20 shoes - the same model worn by World No.2 Scottie Scheffler.
Ironically, Tiger Woods has not been seen playing golf in Nike shoes since his horrific car accident in LA in February 2021.
A post shared by Tom Kim 김주형 (@joohyungkim0621) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The 15-time Major winner was wearing FootJoy's Premiere Series shoes throughout the 2022 season, when he played in The Masters, PGA Championship and 150th Open as well as The Match and PNC Championship.
“It's very cool for me," Kim said. “Nike is definitely a brand where they only look at top players and I'm very, very grateful they thought about me. I think it's a great move. It looks cool and I'm glad to be part of the swoosh team.
“The time was a big thing, and having a clean look and being with a global brand was a big thing for me."
Tom Kim won twice on the PGA Tour in 2022, at the Wyndham Championship and Shriners Open. Aged just 20, he is already an 11-time pro winner with wins also on the Asian Tour, Korean Tour, Asian Development Tour and Philippine Golf Tour.
He currently ranks 15th in the world, and makes his 2023 debut at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this week in Hawaii.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Cameron Smith Confirmed For Saudi International
The World No.3 has committed to the upcoming Saudi International on the Asian Tour
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
How Scottie Scheffler Can Regain World No.1 Spot From Rory McIlroy This Week
The Texan could regain the top spot he lost to Rory McIlroy in October this week
By Elliott Heath • Published