Sentry Tournament Of Champions Prize Money And Field 2023
The PGA Tour is back at Kapalua where a huge $15m purse is up for grabs, although the defending champion is missing
The PGA Tour returns for 2023 and it's back with a bang, as this week's Tournament of Champions has seen its purse almost doubled from $8.2m last year to a whopping $15m.
The winner will take home $2.7m vs $1.476m last year, with the prize money bumped up as part of the PGA Tour's new series of elevated events that were brought in to combat the threat, and riches, of LIV Golf. A total of 13 tournaments have had purses elevated and fields featuring all of the tour's top players.
Players are allowed to skip one of the elevated events, however, and Rory McIlroy has chosen to miss this week's event at Kapalua. Shane Lowry is another who has chosen to sit out of the 2023 opener. The field is still very strong though, with 17 of the world's top 20 in attendance.
There's just 39 players teeing it up, with the tournament inviting all of 2022's PGA Tour winners and anyone who made the season-ending Tour Championship.
Another big name missing is defending champion Cameron Smith, with the Aussie now part of LIV Golf and therefore suspended from the PGA Tour. Smith shot a record 34-under-par last year to pip then-World No.1 Jon Rahm and win his fourth PGA Tour title.
Scoring is always low at Kapalua, which features wide fairways to allow the world's best to open their shoulders and bomb drives - especially on some of the downhill holes. Dustin Johnson famously almost made a hole-in-one on the 430 yard par-4 12th in 2018, and despite the course's 7,600 yards of length, the players tend to rip it up.
First prize this week is $2.7m, with the runner-up picking up $1.5m and third place taking $950,000. There's no cut, so even last place wins money, with a guaranteed $200,000 just for playing four rounds.
SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
- 1 $2,700,000
- 2 $1,500,000
- 3 $950,000
- 4 $730,000
- 5 $610,000
- 6 $500,000
- 7 $425,000
- 8 $383,000
- 9 $347,000
- 10 $320,000
- 11 $300,000
- 12 $285,000
- 13 $275,000
- 14 $265,000
- 15 $255,000
- 16 $245,000
- 17 $237,000
- 18 $232,000
- 19 $229,000
- 20 $226,000
- 21 $223,000
- 22 $221,000
- 23 $219,000
- 24 $217,000
- 25 $215,000
- 26 $213,000
- 27 $212,000
- 28 $211,000
- 29 $210,000
- 30 $209,000
- 31 $208,000
- 32 $207,000
- 33 $206,000
- 34 $205,000
- 35 $204,000
- 36 $203,000
- 37 $202,000
- 38 $201,000
- 39 $200,000
SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS FIELD
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Corey Conners
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- KH Lee
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- JT Poston
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- JJ Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
How much money is on offer at the Sentry Tournament of Champions?
This year's Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money has almost doubled from $8.2m last year to a whopping $15m thanks to it being one o the newly-elevated PGA Tour events. The winner will take home a check of $2.7m vs $1.476m last time out.
Which course is the Sentry Tournament of Champions played on?
The Sentry Tournament of Champions course is Kapalua's Plantation Course on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Kapalua has hosted the event since 1999. The course is unusually a par 73 and measures 7,596 yards.
Who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions last year?
Cameron Smith won the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions after shooting a record 34-under-par to beat then-World No.1 Jon Rahm. It was Smith's fourth PGA Tour title. The defending champion is not allowed back this year to defend his title after being suspended by the PGA Tour for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
