Sentry Tournament Of Champions Prize Money And Field 2023

The PGA Tour returns for 2023 and it's back with a bang, as this week's Tournament of Champions has seen its purse almost doubled from $8.2m last year to a whopping $15m.

The winner will take home $2.7m vs $1.476m last year, with the prize money bumped up as part of the PGA Tour's new series of elevated events that were brought in to combat the threat, and riches, of LIV Golf. A total of 13 tournaments have had purses elevated and fields featuring all of the tour's top players.

Players are allowed to skip one of the elevated events, however, and Rory McIlroy has chosen to miss this week's event at Kapalua. Shane Lowry is another who has chosen to sit out of the 2023 opener. The field is still very strong though, with 17 of the world's top 20 in attendance.

There's just 39 players teeing it up, with the tournament inviting all of 2022's PGA Tour winners and anyone who made the season-ending Tour Championship.

Another big name missing is defending champion Cameron Smith, with the Aussie now part of LIV Golf and therefore suspended from the PGA Tour. Smith shot a record 34-under-par last year to pip then-World No.1 Jon Rahm and win his fourth PGA Tour title.

Scoring is always low at Kapalua, which features wide fairways to allow the world's best to open their shoulders and bomb drives - especially on some of the downhill holes. Dustin Johnson famously almost made a hole-in-one on the 430 yard par-4 12th in 2018, and despite the course's 7,600 yards of length, the players tend to rip it up.

First prize this week is $2.7m, with the runner-up picking up $1.5m and third place taking $950,000. There's no cut, so even last place wins money, with a guaranteed $200,000 just for playing four rounds.

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

1 $2,700,000

2 $1,500,000

3 $950,000

4 $730,000

5 $610,000

6 $500,000

7 $425,000

8 $383,000

9 $347,000

10 $320,000

11 $300,000

12 $285,000

13 $275,000

14 $265,000

15 $255,000

16 $245,000

17 $237,000

18 $232,000

19 $229,000

20 $226,000

21 $223,000

22 $221,000

23 $219,000

24 $217,000

25 $215,000

26 $213,000

27 $212,000

28 $211,000

29 $210,000

30 $209,000

31 $208,000

32 $207,000

33 $206,000

34 $205,000

35 $204,000

36 $203,000

37 $202,000

38 $201,000

39 $200,000

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS FIELD

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

KH Lee

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

JT Poston

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

How much money is on offer at the Sentry Tournament of Champions? This year's Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money has almost doubled from $8.2m last year to a whopping $15m thanks to it being one o the newly-elevated PGA Tour events. The winner will take home a check of $2.7m vs $1.476m last time out.

Which course is the Sentry Tournament of Champions played on? The Sentry Tournament of Champions course is Kapalua's Plantation Course on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Kapalua has hosted the event since 1999. The course is unusually a par 73 and measures 7,596 yards.