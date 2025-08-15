Time For A Team USA Changing Of The Guard? Why We Could See A Raft Of Ryder Cup Rookies At Bethpage

The USA Ryder Cup team looks anything but settled as we head towards crunch time for Keegan Bradley - so could this be an opportunity to making sweeping changes?

Let's face it, the PGA of America have already gone further left of left field than we'd ever expect - picking Bradley as captain in the first place was an eye catching selection.

Apparently doing so in the hope that he'd be a playing captain is truly eyebrow raising. So since they've already gone out on a limb why not let the skipper start a real changing of the guard?

Only two of the team that played in Rome are currently in the automatic qualifying spots, with just four in the top 10, meaning several big names are set to miss out on the Ryder Cup.

And while Bryson DeChambeau will make the team, fellow LIV golfers like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have been way off their best.

US Open champion JJ Spaun has already qualified and the consistent Russell Henley look set to join him as a rookie, while Justin Thomas has a win this year so will surely get the nod sitting just outside the automatic spots.

Bradley need to decide whether he'll play himself, and while you'd usually expect Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth to be included they've not exactly pressed their claims this year.

And with home advantage being huge in the Ryder Cup, and a New York home advantage set to be even bigger than usual, why shouldn't Bradley take a few risks on rookies of the likes of Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy and even Chris Gotterup?

Experienced Ryder Cup stars in danger

First the 'old guard' - and I'm already ruling out Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau and Max Homa from the list. Homa was excellent in Rome but has just not managed to show enough to get into the conversation.

Collin Morikawa was unbeaten at Whistling Straits but went 1-3 in Rome, and despite being World No.6 he's clearly been struggling with his game and has cut a frustrated figure while changing caddies and having angry exchanges with the media.

He should be a no-brainer, but could there be just enough doubt about his current mentality in what will be the most high-pressure environment in the sport?

Patrick Cantlay has a great 5-2-1 Ryder Cup record and as a matchplayer they don't come much tougher, but his selection for Bethpage Black will be based almost entirely on that rather than his form this season.

He's not been awful, but he's been way off where he should be - as three missed cuts in the last three Majors shows. He'll surely be a pick for Bradley but can he deliver if he's not at his best?

Whether to pick Jordan Spieth or not remains one of Bradley's biggest decisions given he's so far down the rankings. He's also not got as good a record as you'd expect and has never won a Ryder Cup singles match.

A box office talent with huge upsides could thrill the Bethpage fans, but he's a huge risk-reward selection that could easily backfire too.

Brian Harman went 2-2 as a rookie in Rome and has won this year. He's a niggly matchplay opponent but hasn't quite been as hot with his putter this year and could find Bethpage a bit long for his game.

A changing of the guard?

Cameron Young seems like a household name but he only won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has never played in the Ryder Cup. Finally getting a win at the Wyndham will do wonders for his confidence and his near misses at the Majors show he's got serious game.

Still only 28 he could be a regular for a decade if he takes to the tournament, which incidentally is taking place on his home turf in New York - so he'd be a huge fan favorite.

Ben Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge and finished second at The Memorial inbetween a T8 and T10 at the PGA Championship and US Open to catapult into Ryder Cup contention. That sustained consistency could catch Bradley's eye.

Maverick McNealy and Andrew Novak are in similar positions and are a similar age and profile, both have had a runner-up finish this year too. Novak also has a team win at the Zurich Classic alongside Griffin.

McNealy, who has two Walker Cup wins in his stand-out amateur career, collected more top fives this year and looks the flashier player so would likely get the nod if it came to a choice between the two.

Chris Gotterup would be the ultimate late form horse selection, with the 26-year-old's thrilling trip to the UK yielding a Scottish Open win and third place at The Open. He'll feel on top of the world so Bradley could use that confidence in his side with a few big players struggling.

Staring down Rory McIlroy to win in Scotland won't exactly hurt his case either, neither will the fact that like Young he's a New Yorker.

Akshay Bhatia is one name to watch out for in the FedEx Cup Playoffs as he's well capable of making a late run. At 23 he certainly looks like a Ryder Cup player of the future, so why not take the plunge and throw him in now as a rookie in the safer test at home?

It wouldn't be the only gamble the USA are taking at Bethpage!